Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

The regular season has concluded, and the Mountain West Tournament begins in two days. The conference has shown that any team can be competitive on any given day making this one of the most highly anticipated conference tournaments in the country, Before we can put our full focus on the conference tournament, let’s take a look back at this past week and recognize the top performers.

Player of the Week

EJ Harkless (UNLV)

The Rebels finished the season off with a big victory over rival Nevada. Harkless had a great week, averaging 22 points per game. The Rebels will be a team to watch out for this week; they have been very inconsistent but have proven that they can play with any team in the conference.

Freshman of the Week

Donovan Dent (New Mexico)

Dent had a solid week for the Lobos, averaging nine points per game. Dent has proven to be a reliable player off the bench and should play a key role in this week’s conference tournament.

