Mountaintop View 3-6-23. Aggies win, Falcons Spring Game, WBB Awards, Calhoun extended, MBB Tourney.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Mountain West basketball is as good as ever and the conference tournament is coming this week. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

In the biggest game of the last weekend of the regular season, Utah State was in control of this game from start to finish. They led for 39 of 40 minutes and shot 57% from the field and responded to every run Boise State made in the second half. They will be the #3 seed in the Mountain West tournament and will play the winner of New Mexico and Wyoming.

In a break from the norm, the coaches allowed the quarterbacks to be hit and tackled in the spring game. Without a clear front-runner, Air Force decided to let their three contenders go live to get a clear picture of how they are competing. Jones is a big runner, Brittain the best thrower, and Larrier may be the best all-around athlete, but none emerged as the top QB. They were also rotating a lot of payers at fullback or “superback.” It seems like there are a lot of capable backs who could split time there.

The conference released its all-conference team and awards for women’s basketball on Sunday. The awards were pretty spread out, with four teams winning the six main awards. UNLV got Coach of the Year and 6th Person of the Year. Colorado State took home Player and Newcomer of the Year. Boise State had Defensive Player of the Year, and Wyoming got the Freshman of the Year. See the full release for specific people, as well as the all-conference teams.

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

AFA: Feb 14-March 4 (Spring Game)

BSU: March 2-April 8 (Spring Game)

CSU: March 21-April 22 (Spring Game)

FSU: March 6-April 15 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Feb 6-March 3 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 15 - April 22 (Spring Game)

New Mexico: Feb 14-March 8 (Spring Game March 6)

SDSU: Feb 20-March 23 (Spring Game)

SJSU: April 4-May 6 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 1-April 8 (Spring Game)

Utah State

Wyoming: March 28-April 29 (Spring Game)

