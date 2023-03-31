Mountaintop View 3-31-23

We’ve reached uncharted territory for the Mountain West as one of the conference basketball teams gets ready to play in the NCAA Tournament Final Four. Read a preview on their semifinal matchup along with other breaking news from around the MW. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News & Notes

The San Diego-based East Village Times gives their preview of the Aztecs’ NCAA Tourney semifinal game on Saturday.

For the fourth time since 2015, the Aggies will be looking for a head man for their basketball program, this time with an interim Athletic Director heading the search. Who are the early names that might receive a call?

What happens when the playing career is over and have to transition into something else? One doesn’t know until that happens. Here’s one story about it and how it is going now.

MW Football News & Notes

Starting the final seven games of last season may give him a leg up, but there are no guarantees on starting this year for the nickel corner. See what Brown’s mindset is with the increased internal competition.

See who is in the competition for carries in the Wolf Pack RB room as opportunity is there considering the production that has left.

Other MW News & Notes

The Broncos post their highest first-round score ever in a regional to beat their conference foe.

Some first-time winners on the men’s side join a couple of three-peat women winners.

On The Horizon:

Later Today: Reacts Results

Later Today: San Diego State Game Preview

Later Today: Best Bets for the SDSU game

Coming Saturday: 2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (4-1-23: San Diego State)