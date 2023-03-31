Mountaintop View 3-31-23

We’ve reached uncharted territory for the Mountain West as one of the conference basketball teams gets ready to play in the NCAA Tournament Final Four. Read a preview on their semifinal matchup along with other breaking news from around the MW. Enjoy!!
MW Basketball News & Notes
Final Four Preview: SDSU Aztecs against FAU Owls
The San Diego-based East Village Times gives their preview of the Aztecs’ NCAA Tourney semifinal game on Saturday.
Potential new coaches for Utah State men’s basketball
For the fourth time since 2015, the Aggies will be looking for a head man for their basketball program, this time with an interim Athletic Director heading the search. Who are the early names that might receive a call?
Boise State assistant Lexus Williams is trying to prepare athletes for the ‘gray zone’
What happens when the playing career is over and have to transition into something else? One doesn’t know until that happens. Here’s one story about it and how it is going now.
MW Football News & Notes
Wyoming’s Wrook Brown prepared to ‘Pay Rent’ to keep starting job
Starting the final seven games of last season may give him a leg up, but there are no guarantees on starting this year for the nickel corner. See what Brown’s mindset is with the increased internal competition.
Despite top ball carries departing, Nevada football excited about running back options
See who is in the competition for carries in the Wolf Pack RB room as opportunity is there considering the production that has left.
Other MW News & Notes
Boise State gymnastics defeats BYU in first round of NCAA Regional Championships
The Broncos post their highest first-round score ever in a regional to beat their conference foe.
Mountain West Golfers of the Week
Some first-time winners on the men’s side join a couple of three-peat women winners.
On The Horizon:
Later Today: Reacts Results
Later Today: San Diego State Game Preview
Later Today: Best Bets for the SDSU game
Coming Saturday: 2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (4-1-23: San Diego State)
Loading comments...