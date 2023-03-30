 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 3-30-23

MWC hoops jobs ranked, Odom leaves USU, Millen looks to improve this fall, and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Creighton vs San Diego State Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Meet the Final Four-bound San Diego State Aztecs

The San Diego Union-Tribune posted an article highlighting every Aztec that’s helped SDSU make the Final Four. A legendary group. The Aztecs take on Florida Atlantic on Saturday for a chance to win the national championship.

Ranking Mountain West men’s basketball head-coaching jobs from best to worst

Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray ranks the head-coaching jobs in the Mountain West. San Diego State is unsurprisingly sitting at first.

Welp, coaching carousel time

Spring football continues

Boise State gymnastics advances in NCAA Tournament

