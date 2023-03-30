Mountaintop View 3-30-23

The San Diego Union-Tribune posted an article highlighting every Aztec that’s helped SDSU make the Final Four. A legendary group. The Aztecs take on Florida Atlantic on Saturday for a chance to win the national championship.

Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray ranks the head-coaching jobs in the Mountain West. San Diego State is unsurprisingly sitting at first.

Welp, coaching carousel time

Utah State is looking for a new head coach. Ryan Odom is headed to VCU. He was a finalist at South Florida, which now might hire ... New Mexico's Richard Pitino. You gotta think SDSU assistants would be coveted candidates for those jobs. — Mark Zeigler (@sdutzeigler) March 29, 2023

Spring football continues

After a tough freshman season, CSU Rams quarterback Clay Millen is maturing in his second spring in Fort Collins and knows what is expected of him as the leader of Jay Norvell's offense. https://t.co/xISKtXj20l — Gazette Sports (@CSGazetteSports) March 30, 2023

Boise State gymnastics advances in NCAA Tournament

On The Horizon:

Today - Conference USA poised to be a top basketball conference?

Today - Three reasons why SDSU can win a National Championship

Friday - Reacts Results

Friday - San Diego State Game Preview

Saturday - 2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (4-1-23: San Diego State)