Conference USA poised to be a top basketball conference?

Conference USA may have champions in each of the three national tournaments this year

With the success of Florida Atlantic and other mid-majors in the NCAA tournament, attention has turned to these conferences. The following is a look at Conference USA and its unique position in this year's men's basketball tournaments. Follow along as this gets to be quite a unique chain of events.

FAU won the conference tournament against the University of Alabama-Birmingham. They received the only conference NCAA bid. The NIT tourney took North Texas and UAB. Those two teams will face off Thursday in the NIT finals. The winner will be from Conference USA. Meanwhile, in the CBI Tournament, Charlotte ran the table, winning that tournament. Enter Conference USA national title number two. Though the odds are long, FAU stands on the precipice of bringing C-USA a third men’s national title. Research back to the beginning of the CBI tournament in 2008 shows no time has a conference won two titles, let alone three. San Diego State lies in the way for FAU, but Conference USA has stepped up to the plate claiming two national titles so far.

Local Philanthropist does good again

Local Houston businessman Jim ‘‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture and famous for his philanthropic outreach, is providing means for Florida Atlantic extended families to attend the game on Saturday at NRG Stadium. He states that NIL is providing support for immediate family members. After being contacted by a Florida NIL, he gladly offered to provide additional support to aunts, uncles, and other family members not included in the initial NIL funding. ‘Mattress Mack’ is well known for his furniture promotions, support of local sports teams and his tireless efforts to provide for those who are in need. He also told this reporter he has a connection to San Diego State. In his senior year of college ball at North Texas State, they were playing the Aztecs and getting thumped 56-9. Never one to give up, he intercepted an Aztec pass, providing a little bright spot. That takeaway has led to many years of giveaways to causes for the needy. Well played, sir!