Mountain West Reacts Results: Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Tourney Bids

People are high on the Broncos.

In the best matchup of the weekend, over half of the voters think Boise State will beat Utah State. But it’s close, with the final votes being 56% to 44%.

A mystery for Mountain West Player of the Year.

Overa half of voters think someone who wasn’t one of our three choices will win the POY award. About a third of people are going with Jamal Mashburn Jr, and Lucas and Stevens got some votes.

Miles is the overwhelming favorite

Voters are mixed, but Miles is the favorite, with over a third of people thinking the SJSU coach has done the best job. Some people like Alford or Dutcher, and over a quarter of people are picking the field.

3 Teams Going Dancing

Voters are very confident for three teams making the NCAA tournament, with well over half the votes. About a quarter of people are hopeful for four teams. Stay tuned.