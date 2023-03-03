 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 3-3-23

Come for the content, stay for the Poll!!

By RudyEspino
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Utah State at UNLV

We head into the last weekend of men’s basketball play and there are plenty of games with final tournament seeding. Content gets you caught up on what is going on in several MW sports and I bring back to semi-popular POLL TIME!! Give us your thoughts on appropriate court storming etiquette! Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News & Notes

‘That’s not UNLV basketball’: Senior guard apologizes after blowout loss

Senior nights at basketball games are usually very festive but this one ended up with a rare apology in the post-game news conference by one of the Rebels seniors.

Still not sure if the MW Conference is a power conference?

“That’s a bold strategy Cotton, let’s see if it works out for them.”

MW Football News & Notes

Mountain West Announces 2023 Football Schedule

The conference unveils it’s first non-divisional schedule since 2012 (not counting the COVID-impacted 2020 season).

Bronco star speaks at NFL Combine

Other MW Sports News & Notes

Mountain West Golfers of the Week

No apologies necessary from the UNLV golf program as a player from both their men’s and women’s teams are announced as this week’s top conference golfers!

Poll Time!!

Poll

When is it appropriate to storm the court?

view results
  • 16%
    When you clinch any form of championship
    (3 votes)
  • 27%
    When you defeat a nationally ranked team when you’re unranked
    (5 votes)
  • 16%
    When you defeat a bitter rival
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    When free food is tied to the win
    (0 votes)
  • 38%
    Any time you beat San Diego State just to get them riled up
    (7 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

On the Horizon:

Later Today: 2023 Mountain West Football Schedule and Observations

Later Today: Reacts Results

Later Today: Mountain West Basketball Bracketology: March 3

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...