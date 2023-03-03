Mountaintop View 3-3-23

We head into the last weekend of men’s basketball play and there are plenty of games with final tournament seeding. Content gets you caught up on what is going on in several MW sports and I bring back to semi-popular POLL TIME!! Give us your thoughts on appropriate court storming etiquette! Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News & Notes

Senior nights at basketball games are usually very festive but this one ended up with a rare apology in the post-game news conference by one of the Rebels seniors.

Still not sure if the MW Conference is a power conference?

Only the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC currently have more teams in the top 35 of the NET rankings than the MW as the moment.



1. Big 12: 7

2. Big Ten: 6

3. SEC: 5

T4. Big East: 4

T6. Pac-12: 2

T6. WCC: 2

T8. AAC: 1

T8. C-USA: 1#TuSTATS pic.twitter.com/t4hWZt9qKR — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 2, 2023

“That’s a bold strategy Cotton, let’s see if it works out for them.”

Bubbly Utah State goes for the bank-and-tank at home this weekend. Bank a W against NET No. 27 Boise State. Tank late so game stays Quad 1.



On a related note the NET's fine but quadrants make Naismith spin in his grave. Blast them into the sun. — John Gasaway (@JohnGasaway) March 2, 2023

MW Football News & Notes

The conference unveils it’s first non-divisional schedule since 2012 (not counting the COVID-impacted 2020 season).

Bronco star speaks at NFL Combine

#BoiseState Safety JL Skinner on his mindset on the field: “If they’re going to come across the middle against me, they’re gonna get hit.”



Says he also focused on producing more turnovers this year, citing his interceptions in 2022 came in man coverage, catching interceptions. pic.twitter.com/rDoZvFkagx — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 2, 2023

Other MW Sports News & Notes

No apologies necessary from the UNLV golf program as a player from both their men’s and women’s teams are announced as this week’s top conference golfers!

Poll Time!!

Poll When is it appropriate to storm the court? When you clinch any form of championship

When you defeat a nationally ranked team when you’re unranked

When you defeat a bitter rival

When free food is tied to the win

Any time you beat San Diego State just to get them riled up vote view results 16% When you clinch any form of championship (3 votes)

27% When you defeat a nationally ranked team when you’re unranked (5 votes)

16% When you defeat a bitter rival (3 votes)

0% When free food is tied to the win (0 votes)

38% Any time you beat San Diego State just to get them riled up (7 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

