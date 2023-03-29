Mountaintop View 3-29-23.

It’s March! And we are one day closer to San Diego State playing again as it represents the Mountain West in the FINAL FOUR!

Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

At the start of the year, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that a proposal to let analysts and other off-field staff members to get on the field in order to coach. It has now gone from a foregone conclusion to a no, which is shocking because many people took positions assuming they would get to be on the field.

JL Skinner didn’t participate as he is still recovering from his surgery, but many other former Broncos did. Scott Matlock had the best showing, putting up numbers that would have ranked him among the top DL performers if he was at the NFL Combine, and definitely raised his draft stock. CB Caleb Biggers also got on draft radars with some strong numbers and Ty Jones shored up some of the drills after his Combine showing. Plus, interviews.

It took a few tries but Colorado State was finally able to take the field for spring ball. Some health questions and the weather kept delaying the start of things, but they had a productive day one. Compared to a year ago, Coach Norvell thought the focus and understanding was much better. The quarterbacks have been challenged to be better, starting with getting the mid-range passing game going, and the defensive looks to be even better next season as they return eight starters.

Aztec defense is elite.

Players of the week.

Keyannah Chavez posted a .600 batting average with four runs, six hits, and six runners batted in, including four RBIS in an 8-0 @UNMLoboSB win against SJSU #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/buEdV7auD8 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 28, 2023

On the horizon: