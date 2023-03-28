Mountaintop View 3-28-23

Tuesday’s here and so are some fresh links. Get caught up with some of the news happening around the Mountain West Conference. Enjoy!!
MW Basketball News & Notes
Aztecs Final Four run came at perfect time for a family of super fans
The beauty of college sports is that the layer between the fan and team is usually thinner than professional sports. Here is one family’s backstory of how a former legendary coach’s kindness paved the way for lifelong fandom.
Nevada’s Darrion Williams, the MW freshman of the year, enters transfer portal
Williams becomes the first Wolf Pack player to announce plans to leave the program.
‘Super team’ on tap? Boise State working to add more talent, depth to 2023-2024 roster
Seeing how the depth of San Diego State has the capacity to wear down thinner opponent lineups, the Broncos already working on achieving that goal to complement their returning nucleus.
And sometimes they stay...
#GoLobos #WeAreNM https://t.co/v921XFDcO9— Robert Portnoy (@RobTalksLobos) March 27, 2023
MW Football News & Notes
Conference realignment: Fresno State University president reportedly confirms Big 12 interest in Bulldogs
Campaigning for an election measure that would fund future upgrades in both academics and athletics, the school president acknowledges Big 12 interest in Fresno State.
Colorado State’s Spring Ball start delayed again....
That includes us. ❄️ https://t.co/pjn93WqjoY— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) March 27, 2023
Other MW News & Notes
MW Baseball Players of the Week
Some stellar performances on the diamond garner the weekly awards.
