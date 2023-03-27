Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 3-27-23.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

March can often be a month without much recruiting action, but that has not been the case so far for Mountain West teams. Once again this week, teams have been very active on the recruiting front. 11 of 12 teams handed out known offers, with Utah State (8), Air Force (5), and UNLV (4) leading the way.

On the commitment front, the Mountain West pulls in three more verbal pledges. While we don’t know who the Ram or Rebel commit is, they both had new commitments this week, with UNLV getting their first of the class.

Although they are not being tracked below, a number of recruits are taking unofficial visits over spring break or for organized junior days. This seems to be the reason we are seeing a higher number of offers for what can sometimes be a slower month in the recruiting year. While this is a smaller wave compared to the upcoming spring evaluation period, keep track of these names to see if any end up signing with Mountain West teams at the end of this cycle.

A few teams had good weeks, but given the offer and commitment combo of San Diego State, they are featured on the cover photo this week.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 1

Colorado State: 1

San Diego State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

For the month of March, plus half of April, we are in a quiet period. The biggest change is recruits can take unofficial visits to campuses, which usually occurs in the form of Junior Days.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 2

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

WR Legend Bernard was offered by Air Force

RB Maxwell Woods was offered by Air Force

WR Landon Dolhancyk was offered by Air Force

OL Tayson Tiitii was offered by Air Force

LB Jonah Bowman was offered by Air Force

DB Sire Gaines was offered by Colorado State

DE Alex Jordan was offered by Colorado State

OL David Abajian was offered by Fresno State

OL Marsel Akins was offered by Fresno State

WR/DB Travis Anderson was offered by Fresno State

was offered by Fresno State 2025 OL Henry Wonderlick was offered by Hawaii

OL Xander Ruggeroli was offered by Nevada

DT Alijah Carnell was offered by Nevada and UNLV

WR Logan Saldate was offered by New Mexico

QB/DB Elijah Brody was offered by New Mexico

LB Frank Cusano was offered by SDSU

TE Baron Naone was offered by SDSU

ATH Jalen Harris was offered by SJSU

DE Jared Martin was offered by UNLV

RB Markhi Mckinnon was offered by UNLV

DB Brooklyn Cheek was offered by UNLV and Utah State

WR/DB Tre’Jon Fulton was offered by UNLV and Utah State

WR Marshel Sanders was offered by Utah State

WR/DB Dayton Aupiu was offered by Utah State

OL Ben Howard was offered by Utah State

QB/DB Rahim Wright was offered by Utah State

DB Martell Hughes was offered by Utah State

DB Kiontre Harris was offered by Utah State

DL Jackson Cowgill was offered by Wyoming

Edge Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Commits:

An unknown player committed to Colorado State

An unknown player committed to UNLV

Decommits

