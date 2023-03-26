 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-26-23: San Diego State)

The Aztecs battle Creighton in the Elite Eight

By MikeWittmann
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Diego State v Alabama Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is still playing! San Diego State has won three games so far, thanks to their defense, athleticism, and balanced team-orientated play. They are the first-ever Mountain West team to make it to the Elite Eight. Can they beat Creighton to make it to the Final Four?

How To Watch:

Sunday, March 26th

Creighton vs San Diego State (12:20 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Creighton/San Diego State: +2 San Diego State, O/U: 135

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 0%
    Creighton
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    San Diego State
    (8 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...