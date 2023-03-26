2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-26-23: San Diego State)

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is still playing! San Diego State has won three games so far, thanks to their defense, athleticism, and balanced team-orientated play. They are the first-ever Mountain West team to make it to the Elite Eight. Can they beat Creighton to make it to the Final Four?

How To Watch:

Sunday, March 26th

Creighton vs San Diego State (12:20 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Creighton/San Diego State: +2 San Diego State, O/U: 135

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 0% Creighton (0 votes)

100% San Diego State (8 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.