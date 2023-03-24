Mountaintop View 3-24-23

The ‘winter” sports schedule is winding down as a few MW teams still participating while the spring sports calendar getting a little fuller as the last MW football teams get ready to start spring practice. We also hear how Wyoming fans are dealing with the exodus of their star center and some other news from around the conference. Enjoy!!
MW Basketball News & Notes
San Diego State Embraces Underdog Role Against Mighty Alabama in NCAA Tournament
Defense has always been the Aztecs calling card, but now they face a team who is metrically better than them defensively. That would probably scare most teams, but not San Diego State as they embrace the underdog role against the top-seeded Crimson Tide.
Fans react to Graham Ike’s decision to leave Wyoming
Cowboy fans were holding their breath as players announced they were leaving the basketball program, but the news that their star center is not coming back just hit a bit harder.
K-State ends Cowgirls season in second round of WNIT
The last MW women’s basketball team has their season ended at the hands of the Wildcats as Kansas State took the game over in the second quarter and never looked back.
MW Football News & Notes
Everything you need to know about start of Colorado State spring football in 60 seconds
Head Coach Jay Norvell begins his second spring football practice in Fort Collins tomorrow. Here’s what to know and what to look for.
Back for second senior season, Nevada’s Brandon Talton aims for records (and avocados)
With options to go to NFL or to transfer to a P5 school for his last year of eligibility, read why Talton stayed in Reno and how he has gone from an anonymous walk-on to the face of the program.
Hear about the current Bronco CBs from their position coach
Focus and get better @DemarioWarren talks about this years CBs!#Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/vS3D9gidQ4— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) March 23, 2023
Scenes from Utah State’s Spring Practice
SPRING BALL DAY ✌️#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/pcvt9CXSGP— USU Football (@USUFootball) March 23, 2023
Other MW News & Notes
Broncos Record Eighth-Straight Win
Ahead by a half-game in the MW Softball conference standings after the first weekend of play, the Broncos continued their winning ways in Provo by beating BYU on their way back to Boise for another conference series starting later today (weather permitting).
MW Tennis Players of the Week
3 players who led their teams to victories over ranked opponents last week earn this week’s honors.
Mountain West Announces 2023 Indoor Track & Field Student-Athletes of the Year
A repeat winner is joined by two women who earn the honor for the first time for their respective schools.
On the horizon:
Later Today: 2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-24-23: San Diego State)
Coming Sunday: MWCConnection’s Spring/Summer Content Schedule
