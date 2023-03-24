Mountaintop View 3-24-23

The ‘winter” sports schedule is winding down as a few MW teams still participating while the spring sports calendar getting a little fuller as the last MW football teams get ready to start spring practice. We also hear how Wyoming fans are dealing with the exodus of their star center and some other news from around the conference. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News & Notes

Defense has always been the Aztecs calling card, but now they face a team who is metrically better than them defensively. That would probably scare most teams, but not San Diego State as they embrace the underdog role against the top-seeded Crimson Tide.

Cowboy fans were holding their breath as players announced they were leaving the basketball program, but the news that their star center is not coming back just hit a bit harder.

The last MW women’s basketball team has their season ended at the hands of the Wildcats as Kansas State took the game over in the second quarter and never looked back.

MW Football News & Notes

Head Coach Jay Norvell begins his second spring football practice in Fort Collins tomorrow. Here’s what to know and what to look for.

With options to go to NFL or to transfer to a P5 school for his last year of eligibility, read why Talton stayed in Reno and how he has gone from an anonymous walk-on to the face of the program.

Hear about the current Bronco CBs from their position coach

Scenes from Utah State’s Spring Practice

Other MW News & Notes

Ahead by a half-game in the MW Softball conference standings after the first weekend of play, the Broncos continued their winning ways in Provo by beating BYU on their way back to Boise for another conference series starting later today (weather permitting).

3 players who led their teams to victories over ranked opponents last week earn this week’s honors.

A repeat winner is joined by two women who earn the honor for the first time for their respective schools.

