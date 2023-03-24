 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-24-23: San Diego State)

The Aztecs battle Alabama in the Sweet 16.

By MikeWittmann
Furman v San Diego State Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is still playing! San Diego State has won two games so far, thanks to their defense, athleticism, and balanced team-orientated play. Can they beat #1 seed Alabama?

How To Watch:

Friday, March 24th

San Diego State vs. Alabama (4:30 PM MT) | Coverage: TBS

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

San Diego State/Alabama: +7.5 San Diego State, O/U: 137

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 50%
    San Diego State
    (2 votes)
  • 50%
    Alabama
    (2 votes)
4 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.

