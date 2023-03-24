2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-24-23: San Diego State)

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is still playing! San Diego State has won two games so far, thanks to their defense, athleticism, and balanced team-orientated play. Can they beat #1 seed Alabama?
How To Watch:
Friday, March 24th
San Diego State vs. Alabama (4:30 PM MT) | Coverage: TBS
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
San Diego State/Alabama: +7.5 San Diego State, O/U: 137
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
-
50%
San Diego State
-
50%
Alabama
