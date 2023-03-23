Mountaintop View 3-23-23

The second weekend of the NCAA Tournament starts today and continues through the weekend, the Sweet Sixteen occurring on Thursday and Friday. San Diego State, the MWC’s lone remaining team, plays tomorrow against Alabama. Brian Dutcher is instilling belief into his squad that they can knock off the national title favorites Alabama.

It’s been an interesting week since Boise State’s loss to Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos arguably overachieved in 2022-2023, yet the “0-9 in NCAA Tournaments” cloud looms over the program. Scott Slant still thinks the best is yet to come.

It was a strange day on Wyoming Twitter

Hunter Maldonado, who just finished his sixth and final season for the Cowboys, took to Twitter to defend University of Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder this afternoon. https://t.co/OSB18d9Reu — Alex Taylor (@alex_m_taylor22) March 22, 2023

Portal strikes New Mexico

As the transfer portal fills up and the college basketball coaching carousel spins, here's where new contract talks with UNM and @LoboCoachPitino stand during what is an always volatile period in the sport. https://t.co/MwOPByPa2A via @ABQJournal #mwbb — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) March 23, 2023

Aztecs tipoff tomorrow against Alabama

