Mountaintop View 3-23-23

SDSU prep for Alabama, Boise State looks ahead to next season, transfer portal news and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Furman vs San Diego State Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego State HC on Sweet 16: ‘We’re good enough to beat Alabama’

The second weekend of the NCAA Tournament starts today and continues through the weekend, the Sweet Sixteen occurring on Thursday and Friday. San Diego State, the MWC’s lone remaining team, plays tomorrow against Alabama. Brian Dutcher is instilling belief into his squad that they can knock off the national title favorites Alabama.

Scott Slant: The upward trajectory has not changed

It’s been an interesting week since Boise State’s loss to Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos arguably overachieved in 2022-2023, yet the “0-9 in NCAA Tournaments” cloud looms over the program. Scott Slant still thinks the best is yet to come.

It was a strange day on Wyoming Twitter

Portal strikes New Mexico

Aztecs tipoff tomorrow against Alabama

Today - Aztecs take on Alabama Crimson Tide in Sweet Sixteen

Friday - 2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-24-23: San Diego State)

