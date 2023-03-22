 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 3-22-23.

Nevada basketball review, Utah State not panicking to start spring ball, Graham Ike enters the transfer portal, Softball and T&F POTW, Fresno State football schedule change.

By MikeWittmann
It’s March! And we are one day closer to San Diego State playing again as it represents the Mountain West.

Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Murray’s Mailbag, talking Nevada MBB.

Chris Murray discusses a number of different topics in his weekly mailbag. He expects three players to transfer out of the team in the near future. He identifies three-point shooting and a deeper (or healthier) bench as key areas of improvement between now and next season. Overall, he sees the Wolf Pack MBB team continue to rise, especially after being a year ahead of schedule with such a quick rebuild this season.

Utah State has “successful” first day of spring ball.

Although the team doesn’t play for another 166 days, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson wants to clean up the mistakes after what he deemed a successful first day of spring practices. He doesn’t want to establish an atmosphere of panic or rushing the process, but instead wants to identify leaders and build a foundation heading into the summer. The Aggies have to replace a lot of production after 9 players graduated and 16 left the team, including 4 OL starters, their leading rusher, some wide receivers, plus 4 starters between defensive end and linebacker.

Another day, (sadly) another Cowboy in the transfer portal.

Softball, T&F Players of the week.

Bulldogs make a scheduling change.

