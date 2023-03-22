It’s March! And we are one day closer to San Diego State playing again as it represents the Mountain West.

Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Chris Murray discusses a number of different topics in his weekly mailbag. He expects three players to transfer out of the team in the near future. He identifies three-point shooting and a deeper (or healthier) bench as key areas of improvement between now and next season. Overall, he sees the Wolf Pack MBB team continue to rise, especially after being a year ahead of schedule with such a quick rebuild this season.

Although the team doesn’t play for another 166 days, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson wants to clean up the mistakes after what he deemed a successful first day of spring practices. He doesn’t want to establish an atmosphere of panic or rushing the process, but instead wants to identify leaders and build a foundation heading into the summer. The Aggies have to replace a lot of production after 9 players graduated and 16 left the team, including 4 OL starters, their leading rusher, some wide receivers, plus 4 starters between defensive end and linebacker.

Another day, (sadly) another Cowboy in the transfer portal.

Wyoming star big man Graham Ike has entered the transfer portal, per source. Missed this past season with an injury, averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 2021-22. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 21, 2023

Softball, T&F Players of the week.

Kelsey Hall (@kelsshaall) led @BroncoSportsSB to a 3-0 week to open up MW play with a series win over UNLV



She posted a batting average of .667, scored four runs, and batted in 10 runners on a HR and two doubles #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/dYP8Tg8h3k — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 21, 2023

.@SanJoseStateSB's @jenessaullegue shut out Nevada, logging 11 strikeouts in a 5-0 win ⚔️



She allowed only one hit and one walk in seven innings of work #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/BuUHxfewU6 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 21, 2023

Jaden Colunga recorded a .438 batting average last week with seven hits, including two doubles and a HR



She scored three runs and logged six RBIs on seven hits at the plate for @USUSoftball #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/3jxHTli49t — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 21, 2023

The #MWOTF season is off to a hot start with lots of athletes posting top marks in the NCAA already!



Read more about the MW Athletes of the Week ⤵️

⚡️ @AF_TFXC

⚔️ @SanJoseStTFXC

@BroncoSportXCTF https://t.co/P2XNin30sa — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 21, 2023

Bulldogs make a scheduling change.

.@FresnoStateFB has moved its 2024 home game against New Mexico State to Sept. 21, from Oct. 5. Lines up better for the Bulldogs with their non-conference games in a row starting at Michigan, then Sacramento State, at UCLA and New Mexico State ... — Robert Kuwada (@rkuwada) March 21, 2023

On the horizon: