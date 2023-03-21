Mountaintop View 3-21-23

Spring is in the air, and not just because there are now only one Mountain West men’s and women’s basketball team still playing this year. News is rapid in the transfer portal and there are other links covering other news around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

Mountain West Basketball News & Notes

The Spartans had the chance to break their school record for wins in a season but lost the lead with 15 minutes left in the game and could not overtake the Highlanders, thus ending their ‘22-’23 season.

Aztecs vs. Alabama: How Does San Diego State Knock Off the Nation’s #1 Team in the NCAA Tournament?

San Diego State basketball has been known for their defense for several years now. Maintaining that reputation will be critical for them to pull off the upset in their Friday afternoon matchup in the Round of 16 against the tourney top seed.

Geoff Grammer of The Albuquerque Journal details how much each Mountain West school gets every time the Aztecs take the floor in the NCAA Tournament.

DuSell becomes the 7th Cowboy to enter the portal this season.

And the portal exodus is not confined to Laramie

UNLV G Keshon Gilbert has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/NeXawM6qt2 https://t.co/iEVccGIcam — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 20, 2023

UNLV G Keyshawn Hall is entering the transfer portal. https://t.co/LOxellQft5 https://t.co/5HgtCrRDyn — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 19, 2023

Or to Las Vegas....

New Mexico F Emmanuel Kuac has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/L05dwwbbsH — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 20, 2023

The only MW women’s team will play later today in the WNIT.

Mountain West Football News & Notes

When the RB Coach job came available with the Bulldogs, first-year Offensive Coordinator Pat McCann called on somebody he had previous experience with to lead the Fresno State RB room.

Listen to Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson after the first spring practice for the Aggies

Other Mountain West News & Notes

Air Force, New Mexico, and San Diego State boasts the newest Players of the Week honors!

The preseason conference favorites take the early lead in the conference standings after sweeping UNLV in the first weekend of MW play.

On the horizon: