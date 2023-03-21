Mountaintop View 3-21-23

Spring is in the air, and not just because there are now only one Mountain West men’s and women’s basketball team still playing this year. News is rapid in the transfer portal and there are other links covering other news around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!
Mountain West Basketball News & Notes
SJSU season ends with CBI Quarterfinal loss to Radford
The Spartans had the chance to break their school record for wins in a season but lost the lead with 15 minutes left in the game and could not overtake the Highlanders, thus ending their ‘22-’23 season.
Aztecs vs. Alabama: How Does San Diego State Knock Off the Nation’s #1 Team in the NCAA Tournament?
San Diego State basketball has been known for their defense for several years now. Maintaining that reputation will be critical for them to pull off the upset in their Friday afternoon matchup in the Round of 16 against the tourney top seed.
How San Diego State’s NCAA run benefits the UNM Lobos, Mountain West
Geoff Grammer of The Albuquerque Journal details how much each Mountain West school gets every time the Aztecs take the floor in the NCAA Tournament.
BREAKING: Xavier DuSell to transfer from Wyoming
DuSell becomes the 7th Cowboy to enter the portal this season.
And the portal exodus is not confined to Laramie
UNLV G Keshon Gilbert has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/NeXawM6qt2 https://t.co/iEVccGIcam— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 20, 2023
UNLV G Keyshawn Hall is entering the transfer portal. https://t.co/LOxellQft5 https://t.co/5HgtCrRDyn— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 19, 2023
Or to Las Vegas....
New Mexico F Emmanuel Kuac has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/L05dwwbbsH— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 20, 2023
Cowgirls travel to Kansas State for second round matchup
The only MW women’s team will play later today in the WNIT.
Mountain West Football News & Notes
Bulldog Breakdown: Get to know Fresno State football’s new RB coach Aaron Prier
When the RB Coach job came available with the Bulldogs, first-year Offensive Coordinator Pat McCann called on somebody he had previous experience with to lead the Fresno State RB room.
Listen to Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson after the first spring practice for the Aggies
Day 1️⃣✅#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/SaVVGLhZXd— USU Football (@USUFootball) March 21, 2023
Other Mountain West News & Notes
MW Baseball Players of the Week
Air Force, New Mexico, and San Diego State boasts the newest Players of the Week honors!
Broncos Sweep Rebels in First Series of Conference Play
The preseason conference favorites take the early lead in the conference standings after sweeping UNLV in the first weekend of MW play.
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Spring Preview
- Later today: Reacts: NCAA Tournament
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: 30 Under 30 Review
