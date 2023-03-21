 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 3-21-23

The Spring Edition with fresh news around the Mountain West beginning their blooming process!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: San Jose State at UNLV

Spring is in the air, and not just because there are now only one Mountain West men’s and women’s basketball team still playing this year. News is rapid in the transfer portal and there are other links covering other news around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

Mountain West Basketball News & Notes

SJSU season ends with CBI Quarterfinal loss to Radford

The Spartans had the chance to break their school record for wins in a season but lost the lead with 15 minutes left in the game and could not overtake the Highlanders, thus ending their ‘22-’23 season.

Aztecs vs. Alabama: How Does San Diego State Knock Off the Nation’s #1 Team in the NCAA Tournament?

San Diego State basketball has been known for their defense for several years now. Maintaining that reputation will be critical for them to pull off the upset in their Friday afternoon matchup in the Round of 16 against the tourney top seed.

How San Diego State’s NCAA run benefits the UNM Lobos, Mountain West

Geoff Grammer of The Albuquerque Journal details how much each Mountain West school gets every time the Aztecs take the floor in the NCAA Tournament.

BREAKING: Xavier DuSell to transfer from Wyoming

DuSell becomes the 7th Cowboy to enter the portal this season.

And the portal exodus is not confined to Laramie

Or to Las Vegas....

Cowgirls travel to Kansas State for second round matchup

The only MW women’s team will play later today in the WNIT.

Mountain West Football News & Notes

Bulldog Breakdown: Get to know Fresno State football’s new RB coach Aaron Prier

When the RB Coach job came available with the Bulldogs, first-year Offensive Coordinator Pat McCann called on somebody he had previous experience with to lead the Fresno State RB room.

Listen to Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson after the first spring practice for the Aggies

Other Mountain West News & Notes

MW Baseball Players of the Week

Air Force, New Mexico, and San Diego State boasts the newest Players of the Week honors!

Broncos Sweep Rebels in First Series of Conference Play

The preseason conference favorites take the early lead in the conference standings after sweeping UNLV in the first weekend of MW play.

