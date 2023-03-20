Mountaintop View 3-13-23. Aztecs winning, Rebels losing, Aggie turnover, Aztec pro day, POTW

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. For the first time in quite a few years, the Mountain West has a basketball who has made it to the second week of the NCAA tournament. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

San Diego State was in complete control of this game from the get-go. Their defense was on point, not giving Furman the shooting advantage if found in their upset game. Their were bigger and more aggressive, using their athleticism to their advantage. Plus, the depth SDSU has really bothers team as they can pull away in the second half. Due to this, the Aztecs advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2014 and the first for the Mountain West since 2018.

After one of the best seasons in program history during the regular season, UNLV’s women’s basketball team dropped their first-round game to Michigan. In their first loss since December 18th, coach Lindy La Rocque said she could not have been prouder of the season they were able to have. 31 total wins, including 22 straight, should not be underscored after a 12 point loss in the tournament.

Utah State starts spring practices today, and they already have a lot of work to do on the defensive of the ball. They have to identify ways to account for the coaches and players who have left the program since their season ended in December. Linebacker and leading tackler AJ Vongphachanh was the latest player to enter the portal for the Aggies, and he is the third defensive starter. In addition to this, four coaches have left the team since the end of the season, including two on defense. The Aggie defense should look quite different next fall.

It’s pro-day season and the Aztecs were the latest one, with 10 of their players competing on Friday. Since none of the players were invited to the NFL Combine, this was a big opportunity for all who were competing. Official times were not provided to the media, but it sounds like Alama Uluave had the best showing of the day, as can be seen from the article.

Golfers of the week.

Congratulations to the MW Golfers of the Week ⛳️https://t.co/9nmoP2gwVh — Mountain West (@MW_OlySports) March 17, 2023

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

AFA: Feb 14-March 4 (Spring Game)

BSU: March 2-April 8 (Spring Game)

CSU: March 21-April 22 (Spring Game)

FSU: March 6-April 15 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Feb 6-March 3 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 15 - April 22 (Spring Game)

New Mexico: Feb 14-March 8 (Spring Game March 6)

SDSU: Feb 20-March 23 (Spring Game)

SJSU: April 4-May 6 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 1-April 8 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 20-April 22 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: March 28-April 29 (Spring Game)

