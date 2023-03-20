Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 3-20-23.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

March can often be a month without much recruiting action, but that has not been the case so far for Mountain West teams. Once again this week, teams have been very active on the recruiting front. 9 of 12 teams handed out known offers, with Utah State (10) and Boise State (5) leading the way.

On the commitment front, Colorado State picked up their first verbal pledge, and Air Force their second, which are now the fifth and sixth in the MWC. As we discussed last week, the conference as a whole is ahead of their usual pace when it comes to recruiting. It will be interesting to see if it will continue and if these teams can hold on to their verbal pledges.

It is also interesting to notice what kind of offers teams are handing out on any given week. Take the Aggies, for example. Of their 10 new offers, 7 of them were to players at the offensive line position. When a team offers several players at the same position, my theory is that they have gone to their recruiting board and have identified those players all on the same tier and are taking the next step in recruiting them more actively. Given that it is so early in the cycle, it can probably be assumed this group makes up the current top tier of Utah State’s OL board. Likewise, both Hawaii and UNLV focused on future classes, identifying two OL and two QBs, respectively.

By securing their first commitment of the 2024 cycle, Colorado State is featured on the cover photo this week.

Recruiting Calendar:

For the month of March, plus half of April, we are in a quiet period. The biggest change is recruits can take unofficial visits to campuses, which usually occurs in the form of Junior Days.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 2

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

TE Kaden Anderson was offered by Air Force

WR/DB Luke Bryant was offered by Air Force

LB Jaylen Dawson was offered by Air Force

DL Zechariah Robinson was offered by Boise State

RB Ca’Lil Valentine was offered by Boise State

TE Decker DeGraaf was offered by Boise State

OL Samir Camacho was offered by Boise State

Edge Isaiah Patterson was offered by Boise State

ATH Roman Caywood was offered by Nevada

2026 OL Tommy Tofi was offered by Hawaii

2027 OL Lex Mailangi was offered by Hawaii

DE Ben Beatty was offered by SDSU

DB Rahim Wright was offered by SDSU

OL/DL Kai Holec was offered by SDSU

QB Nate Bennett was offered by SJSU

OL Jezniah Thurston was offered by SJSU

2025 QB Seth Shigg was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Devin Rasmussen was offered by UNLV

OL Luke Miller was offered by Utah State

OL Xander Ruggeroli was offered by Utah State

OL Amare Taase was offered by Utah State

OL David Clifford was offered by Utah State

OL Brent Helton was offered by Utah State

OL Wade Helton was offered by Utah State

OL Manuel Serna was offered by Utah State

Edge Damarrion White was offered by Utah State

QB Dermaricus Davis was offered by Utah State

WR/DB Landon Wright was offered by Utah State

OL Tyler Mercer was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Commits:

QB Evan Medders committed to Air Force

DE J.T. Houston committed to Colorado State

Decommits

