Mountaintop View 3-2-23

Boise State is riding high off their big win over San Diego State the other day. Could they make some noise in March? The Broncos play at Utah State this Saturday.

Check out Nevada Sports Net’s interview with Gloria Nevarez, the Mountain West’s new commissioner.

Aggies smoke the Rebels

Schedule release?!

BIG news coming tomorrow ⏳ — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 1, 2023

MWC has a rep on the CFP committee

Cool story here: Nevada football legend Chris Ault has been named to the 13-person College Football Playoff selection committee. He'll have a three-year term that starts this year and includes the expansion of the playoffs to 12 teams in 2024. https://t.co/l8dfyzVEuz — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) March 1, 2023

UNLV has opened spring football practice

Boise State starts spring football practice today

The Boise State football team opens spring practice tomorrow morning.



Media will be allowed to watch part of practice, and Andy Avalos, Taylen Green and Latrell Caples will meet with the media afterwards. — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) March 1, 2023

On The Horizon:

