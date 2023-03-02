Mountaintop View 3-2-23

Boise State Is Ready To Ruin Someone’s Day
Boise State is riding high off their big win over San Diego State the other day. Could they make some noise in March? The Broncos play at Utah State this Saturday.
MW commissioner Gloria Nevarez on her new job, future of college athletes, living in Tahoe
Check out Nevada Sports Net’s interview with Gloria Nevarez, the Mountain West’s new commissioner.
Aggies smoke the Rebels
‼️#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/FEyynR8EtO— USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) March 2, 2023
Schedule release?!
BIG news coming tomorrow ⏳— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 1, 2023
MWC has a rep on the CFP committee
Cool story here: Nevada football legend Chris Ault has been named to the 13-person College Football Playoff selection committee. He'll have a three-year term that starts this year and includes the expansion of the playoffs to 12 teams in 2024. https://t.co/l8dfyzVEuz— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) March 1, 2023
UNLV has opened spring football practice
First day of @unlvfootball Spring practice in the rain #UNLVFB pic.twitter.com/WK04xxWx7W— Tony Cordasco (@TonyDasco) March 1, 2023
Boise State starts spring football practice today
The Boise State football team opens spring practice tomorrow morning.— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) March 1, 2023
Media will be allowed to watch part of practice, and Andy Avalos, Taylen Green and Latrell Caples will meet with the media afterwards.
On The Horizon:
Next week - The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Kickers and Punters
