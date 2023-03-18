2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-18-23: San Diego State)

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West had one team make it to the second round, San Diego State. Can they reach the Sweet 16?
How To Watch:
Saturday, March 18th
Furman vs San Diego State (10:10 AM MT) | Coverage: CBS
If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Furman/San Diego State: -6 San Diego State, O/U: 138.5
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
0%
Furman
-
100%
San Diego State
Join the discussion in the comments section.
Loading comments...