2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-18-23: San Diego State)

The Aztecs made it to the second round.

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Charleston vs San Diego State Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West had one team make it to the second round, San Diego State. Can they reach the Sweet 16?

How To Watch:

Saturday, March 18th

Furman vs San Diego State (10:10 AM MT) | Coverage: CBS

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Furman/San Diego State: -6 San Diego State, O/U: 138.5

Who Will Win:

