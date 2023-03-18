2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-18-23: San Diego State)

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West had one team make it to the second round, San Diego State. Can they reach the Sweet 16?

How To Watch:

Saturday, March 18th

Furman vs San Diego State (10:10 AM MT) | Coverage: CBS

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Furman/San Diego State: -6 San Diego State, O/U: 138.5

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 0% Furman (0 votes)

100% San Diego State (7 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

