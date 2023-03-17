Mountaintop View 3-17-23

Much like the need for pennies, the Mountain West losing streak in the NCAA Tournament is over. Get caught up with how the Aztecs pulled it off, along with other game news and some other news in other sports around the conference. Enjoy!!

Mountain West Basketball NCAA Tourney News

The Aztecs ended the 11 game NCAA Tourney losing streak, as star guard Matt Bradley led the way as San Diego State now plays upset winner Furman on Saturday.

Nevada’s late season slump continued into their “play-in” game in the NCAA Tournament. Chris Murray lists his 3 takeaways as the Wolf Pack begin their off-season. But with every scholarship player eligible to return next season, is this just the beginning of better things?

The Aggies held their own against the Tigers and even had the lead with 10 minutes left in the game. But then Missouri’s 6’8” senior guard Kobe Brown took the game over with 12 straight points and Mizzou never looked back to end the Aggies season.

Broncos season comes to an end in Sacramento

FINAL: Northwestern 75, Boise State 67



The Mountain West sees one team (SDSU) advance on Thursday while the other three have all been eliminated.



Boise State falls to 0-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/dM9wmNkfKf — Jackson Moore (@JacksonMoore247) March 17, 2023

Other Mountain West News & Notes

The Broncos quarterbacks received top praise from Head Coach Andy Avalos in their first spring scrimmage. Who else stood out?

Behind the scenes at a Bulldog spring football practice

Utah State sweeps the men’s honors this week, but who gets named on the women’s side?

