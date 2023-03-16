 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 3-16-23

March Madness galore. Nevada lost. Utah State, San Diego State, Boise State all play today. Fingers crossed.

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four-Nevada vs Arizona State Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Nevada gets blown out by Arizona State in 98-73 loss

Well that’s an inauspicious start for the Mountain West. There’s no sugarcoating this one, Nevada was blown away by Arizona State’s shooting barrage from the very beginning. Here’s hoping the MWC fares better today.

All three remaining MWC teams play today

Nevada begins spring practices

A few MWC programs appear on the graphic

If one of the baskets seems off today...

On The Horizon:

