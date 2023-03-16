Mountaintop View 3-16-23

Nevada gets blown out by Arizona State in 98-73 loss
Well that’s an inauspicious start for the Mountain West. There’s no sugarcoating this one, Nevada was blown away by Arizona State’s shooting barrage from the very beginning. Here’s hoping the MWC fares better today.
All three remaining MWC teams play today
!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/MCraTeeEY3— USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) March 15, 2023
Orlando #TheTimeIsNow | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/QUM8CmXA13— San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 15, 2023
March is here Bronco Nation. Enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/qyJfc63jM9— The Corral (@BoiseCorral) March 15, 2023
Nevada begins spring practices
While attention has been on the Nevada basketball team at the NCAA Tournament, Wolf Pack football started spring football camp this morning. pic.twitter.com/7JgXf8mfzF— Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) March 15, 2023
A few MWC programs appear on the graphic
RT if your school made a bowl game and the men's NCAA Tournament in CFB and CBB this season! pic.twitter.com/B7p0kTwmEP— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) March 14, 2023
If one of the baskets seems off today...
Charleston coach Pat Kelsey ...— Mark Zeigler (@sdutzeigler) March 15, 2023
This is what SDSU is getting itself into. pic.twitter.com/J9G6dYS7af
