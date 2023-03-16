 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-16-23: Boise State)

March Madness is here!

By MikeWittmann
Utah State v Boise State Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is well-represented in the NCAA Tournament with four teams. Today we have three MWC games, with this one looking at the San Diego State Aztecs.

How To Watch:

Thursday, March 16th

Boise State vs Northwestern (5:35 PM MT) | Coverage: trueTV

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Boise State/Northwestern: +2 Boise State, O/U: 128

Who Will Win:

