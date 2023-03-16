2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-16-23: Boise State)

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is well-represented in the NCAA Tournament with four teams. Today we have three MWC games, with this one looking at the San Diego State Aztecs.
How To Watch:
Thursday, March 16th
Boise State vs Northwestern (5:35 PM MT) | Coverage: trueTV
If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Boise State/Northwestern: +2 Boise State, O/U: 128
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
75%
Boise State
-
25%
Northwestern
Join the discussion in the comments section.
Loading comments...