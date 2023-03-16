 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-16-23: San Diego State)

March Madness is here!

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Basketball: Wyoming at San Diego State Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is well-represented in the NCAA Tournament with four teams. Today we have three MWC games, with this one looking at the San Diego State Aztecs.

How To Watch:

Thursday, March 16th

Charleston vs San Diego State (1:10 PM MT) | Coverage: trueTV

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Charleston/San Diego State: -5.5 Utah State, O/U: 141.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

