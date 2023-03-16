2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-16-23: Utah State)

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is well-represented in the NCAA Tournament with four teams. Today we have three MWC games, starting with the Utah State Aggies.
How To Watch:
Thursday, March 16th
Utah State vs Missouri (11:40 AM MT) | Coverage: TNT
If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Utah State/Missouri: -1.5 Utah State, O/U: 155
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
-
25%
Utah State
-
75%
Missouri
Join the discussion in the comments section.
Loading comments...