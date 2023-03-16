 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-16-23: Utah State)

March Madness is here!

By MikeWittmann
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Utah State at UNLV Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is well-represented in the NCAA Tournament with four teams. Today we have three MWC games, starting with the Utah State Aggies.

How To Watch:

Thursday, March 16th

Utah State vs Missouri (11:40 AM MT) | Coverage: TNT

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Utah State/Missouri: -1.5 Utah State, O/U: 155

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 25%
    Utah State
    (1 vote)
  • 75%
    Missouri
    (3 votes)
4 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...