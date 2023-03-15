 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 3-15-23.

Rankings, Congressional Hearing, G5 Coaches, Transfer Portal, POTW

By MikeWittmann
.. It’s March! Let the Madness ensue.

The tournament starts today and Nevada is representing the Mountain West tonight. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

All 68 Teams Ranked.

Because why not? Sports Illustrated ranks each one of the NCAA Tournament teams prior to the games being played. Spoiler: they have some interesting rankings for the MWC. San Diego State is the highest of the 4 conference schools at #31, although they praise their defense and consistency. Utah State is #34, citing their fun and effective offense. Boise State is somehow #51, and they like the Bronco’s defense in their first-round matchup. Nevada isn’t too far behind them at #53, and points out their talent but current bad losing streak.

Congressional hearing on NIL coming up.

NIL and Congress, name a better duo? You can probably come up with an endless amount, but this may be a pairing we revisit often, and especially on March 29th, when a hearing will take place to discuss the best NIL practices to ensure athletes from all sports at all levels can profit from their name, image, and likeness. This will also feature new NCAA President and former politician Charlie Baker, so there is an added element. Stayed tuned.

The Athletic’s top G5 coaches.

And three different Mountain West coaches crack the top 15. Troy Calhoun comes in at #3, and he is hypothesized as the most underrated coach in the country. After a two-year break, Jeff Tedford is listed at #6 and has piled up the wins at Fresno State. Craig Bohl is ranked at #14, putting most mostly .500 or better seasons in Laramie. Jay Norvell, Blake Anderson, and Brent Brennan are listed in the “just missed” category.

The transfer portal claims a MWC football and basketball player.

Softball Players of the Week

