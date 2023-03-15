Mountaintop View 3-15-23.

.. It’s March! Let the Madness ensue.

Because why not? Sports Illustrated ranks each one of the NCAA Tournament teams prior to the games being played. Spoiler: they have some interesting rankings for the MWC. San Diego State is the highest of the 4 conference schools at #31, although they praise their defense and consistency. Utah State is #34, citing their fun and effective offense. Boise State is somehow #51, and they like the Bronco’s defense in their first-round matchup. Nevada isn’t too far behind them at #53, and points out their talent but current bad losing streak.

NIL and Congress, name a better duo? You can probably come up with an endless amount, but this may be a pairing we revisit often, and especially on March 29th, when a hearing will take place to discuss the best NIL practices to ensure athletes from all sports at all levels can profit from their name, image, and likeness. This will also feature new NCAA President and former politician Charlie Baker, so there is an added element. Stayed tuned.

And three different Mountain West coaches crack the top 15. Troy Calhoun comes in at #3, and he is hypothesized as the most underrated coach in the country. After a two-year break, Jeff Tedford is listed at #6 and has piled up the wins at Fresno State. Craig Bohl is ranked at #14, putting most mostly .500 or better seasons in Laramie. Jay Norvell, Blake Anderson, and Brent Brennan are listed in the “just missed” category.

The transfer portal claims a MWC football and basketball player.

Utah State leading tackler AJ Vongphachanh, who finished with 10 TFLs, is in the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 14, 2023

Wyoming F Jeremiah Oden has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/7R69GMWI4a — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 14, 2023

Softball Players of the Week

Peyton Robinson posted a .588 batting average with a .647 slugging percentage, scoring four runs and recording four stolen bases #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/1r0tVgVVdF — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 14, 2023

Amber Linton posted a 0.41 ERA in 17 innings pitched, striking out 20 and only allowing one hit#MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/JCJGhmo2Bn — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 14, 2023

Sydney Groves hit a grand slam in the Broncos second win over Portland State (10-2), en route to a six run, 10 RBI week for the Broncos ⁠

⁠#MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/zhPKVTkCrg — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 15, 2023

