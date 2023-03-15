2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-15-23: Nevada)

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is well-represented in the NCAA Tournament with four teams. Nevada is kicking things off today in one of the First Four Games.
How To Watch:
Wednesday, March 15th
Nevada vs Arizona (7:10 PM MT) | Coverage: truTV
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Nevada/Arizona: +2 Nevada, O/U: 134
Who Will Win:
