2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (3-15-23: Nevada)

Let the Madness ensue.

By MikeWittmann
March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is well-represented in the NCAA Tournament with four teams. Nevada is kicking things off today in one of the First Four Games.

How To Watch:

Wednesday, March 15th

Nevada vs Arizona (7:10 PM MT) | Coverage: truTV

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Nevada/Arizona: +2 Nevada, O/U: 134

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 50%
    Nevada
    (2 votes)
  • 50%
    Arizona
    (2 votes)
4 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.

