Mountaintop View 3-14-23

The basketball post-season continues for several MW men's and women's teams as March Madness continues.
MW Basketball News & Notes
Aztecs’ Men’s Hoops No. 18/18 in Latest National Polls
The regular-season and tournament champion San Diego State finish at #18 in both national polls as they lead 4 MW teams into the NCAA Tournament beginning on Thursday.
Why Nevada basketball got the last spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament
Read Chris Murray’s take on how the Wolf Pack made the cut and were the last team in for this year’s March Madness.
BREAKING: WYOMING BIG MAN NATE BARNHART ENTERS PORTAL
Monday was the first day of the transfer portal and Barnhart became the 2nd Cowboy to enter immediately.
MW Football News & Notes
Can you pick out the MW schools? #AtThePeak
28 schools qualified for both a bowl game and the NCAA Tournament this season. pic.twitter.com/aJgAMp5yXF— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 12, 2023
A familiar face comes back comes back to the Mountain West
The MW welcomes back John Sullivan as the Associate Commissioner of Football https://t.co/OrquyDpcPq— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 13, 2023
Other MW News & Notes
MW Baseball Players of the Week
A Spartan and a Bulldog get the honors this week for their play over the last week!
Flores sisters’ competitive fervor pushes each other and the Boise State softball team
Separated by 13 months, the two sisters who have a history of doing everything together are working together in leading the preseason conference favorite into Mountain West conference play.
