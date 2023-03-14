 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 3-14-23

Take a deep breath and read today’s content before March Madness continues!!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: Nevada at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The basketball post-season continues for several MW men’s and women’s teams as March Madness continues. We also have content on other news in other sports around the conference. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News & Notes

Aztecs’ Men’s Hoops No. 18/18 in Latest National Polls

The regular-season and tournament champion San Diego State finish at #18 in both national polls as they lead 4 MW teams into the NCAA Tournament beginning on Thursday.

Why Nevada basketball got the last spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament

Read Chris Murray’s take on how the Wolf Pack made the cut and were the last team in for this year’s March Madness.

BREAKING: WYOMING BIG MAN NATE BARNHART ENTERS PORTAL

Monday was the first day of the transfer portal and Barnhart became the 2nd Cowboy to enter immediately.

MW Football News & Notes

Can you pick out the MW schools? #AtThePeak

A familiar face comes back comes back to the Mountain West

Other MW News & Notes

MW Baseball Players of the Week

A Spartan and a Bulldog get the honors this week for their play over the last week!

Flores sisters’ competitive fervor pushes each other and the Boise State softball team

Separated by 13 months, the two sisters who have a history of doing everything together are working together in leading the preseason conference favorite into Mountain West conference play.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Reacts: NCAA Tournament
  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Return Units
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: An Interview with Gloria Nevarez

