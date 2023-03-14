Mountaintop View 3-14-23

The basketball post-season continues for several MW men’s and women’s teams as March Madness continues. We also have content on other news in other sports around the conference. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News & Notes

The regular-season and tournament champion San Diego State finish at #18 in both national polls as they lead 4 MW teams into the NCAA Tournament beginning on Thursday.

Read Chris Murray’s take on how the Wolf Pack made the cut and were the last team in for this year’s March Madness.

Monday was the first day of the transfer portal and Barnhart became the 2nd Cowboy to enter immediately.

MW Football News & Notes

Can you pick out the MW schools? #AtThePeak

28 schools qualified for both a bowl game and the NCAA Tournament this season. pic.twitter.com/aJgAMp5yXF — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 12, 2023

A familiar face comes back comes back to the Mountain West

The MW welcomes back John Sullivan as the Associate Commissioner of Football https://t.co/OrquyDpcPq — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 13, 2023

Other MW News & Notes

A Spartan and a Bulldog get the honors this week for their play over the last week!

Separated by 13 months, the two sisters who have a history of doing everything together are working together in leading the preseason conference favorite into Mountain West conference play.

