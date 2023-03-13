Mountaintop View 3-13-23. Aztec champions, Falcon recruiting, Tourney Team, March Madness.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Mountain West basketball is as good as ever and the NCAA tournament is starting this week. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

San Diego State nearly got upset by Colorado State in the first round, but endured enough to win three games in three days and capture another conference championship. Similar to their first two games, their defense led the way. The Aztecs actually scored their lowest amount of points (62) of the tournament but held the Aggies to 57. Utah State had a quick tournament after the Friday night game and didn’t show as well, but SDSU was clearly the better team.

After a few seasons of uncertainty, the NCAA case focusing on Air Force football recruiting violations has finally reached the end. For those who don’t remember, four football coaches hosted recruits on official visits during the mandated recruiting dead period during the first year of the pandemic. The NCAA ruled that a former Falcon assistant recruited two Level 1 violations. There will be no penalties for Air Force, who already agreed to serve two years of probation (not affecting postseason eligibility), a fine, a reduction of official visits, recruiting communications and evaluation days and a reduction in football squad size by 10 players for the 2022 season. Three of the four assistants were fired, while the fourth was moved to an administrative role.

In a summary that should surprise no one, San Diego State finished its spring slate with the defense coming out ahead of the offense. Such seems the case every year for the Aztecs, but this year there are some obvious reasons why. While the team has a starting quarterback they are excited about, they are still looking for players to emerge and grab starting spots at wide receiver, two spots on the offensive line, and running back. Plus, they need a running backs coach. Thankfully, there is still plenty of time before the season to answer these questions.

MBB All-Tournament Team & MVP

Four MWC teams are going dancing.

Spring Ball Schedules:

AFA: Feb 14-March 4 (Spring Game)

BSU: March 2-April 8 (Spring Game)

CSU: March 21-April 22 (Spring Game)

FSU: March 6-April 15 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Feb 6-March 3 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 15 - April 22 (Spring Game)

New Mexico: Feb 14-March 8 (Spring Game March 6)

SDSU: Feb 20-March 23 (Spring Game)

SJSU: April 4-May 6 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 1-April 8 (Spring Game)

Utah State

Wyoming: March 28-April 29 (Spring Game)

On the horizon: