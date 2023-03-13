Mountain West Connection All-Tournament Team

The Mountain West Tournament has concluded and the Aztecs reign supreme. The tournament was filled with some exciting games, and we saw the emergence of a program on the rise in San Jose State. As San Diego State, Boise State, Nevada and Utah State get ready for March Madness. Let’s take one last look back at the conference tournament and the top five performers.

Matt Bradley (San Diego State)

Bradley was solid throughout the conference tournament, averaging over 13 points per game on his way to a conference championship.

Steven Ashworth (Utah State)

Ashworth was the most consistent performer on an Aggie squad that fell just short of a conference championship. Ashworth averaged over 16 points per game.

Tyson Degenhart (Boise State)

The Bronco forward rose to the occasion in the conference tournament. Degenhart averaged 14.5 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Omari Moore (San Jose State)

Moore had a rough showing against the Aztecs in the semifinals, but the junior guard came up huge against the Wolf Pack with 26 points. This helped the Spartans secure their first Mountain West Tournament win in program history.

John Tonje (Colorado State)

Tonje averaged 18.5 points per game for the Rams who fell just short of upsetting the Aztecs in the quarterfinals. Tonje had one of his best performances of the year against Fresno State with 20 points and 5 rebounds.

Who were your top performers from the Mountain West Tournament? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.