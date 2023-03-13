Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 3-13-23.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

March can often be a month without much recruiting action, but that is not the case this week for Mountain West teams. Teams have been very active on the recruiting front. 10 of 12 teams handed out known offers, with UNLV (4), SDSU (7), and Air Force (9) leading the way.

On the commitment front, Air Force picked up their first verbal pledge. That is the fourth in the Mountain West Conference for the 2024 class. It’s interesting because, typically, the conference doesn’t have more than one or maybe two this time of year. In past year, blue-blood programs usually secure early commits, and mid-major programs tend to build their classes mostly in the summer and fall. Even though two or three more commits isn’t much of a difference, it is noteworthy. It is worth keeping an eye on to see if 1) this trend continues and the conference keeps gaining commitments throughout the spring and 2) if teams are able to keep these verbal pledges until December.

After having the most weeks on the cover photo in 2023, the Falcons take the first week of our 2024 cycle.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

For the month of March, plus half of April, we are in a quiet period. The biggest change is recruits can take unofficial visits to campuses, which usually occurs in the form of Junior Days.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 0

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

WR/DB Charlie Eckhardt was offered by Air Force

DL Laird Hanson-Felter was offered by Air Force

OL/DL Kodi Cornelius was offered by Air Force

OL Brent Helton was offered by Air Force

OL Wade Helton was offered by Air Force

LB Logan Studt was offered by Air Force

LB Cael Brezina was offered by Air Force

WR/DB Reece Vander Zee was offered by Air Force

OL Tyler Mercer was offered by Air Force and Utah State

LB Bo Tate was offered by Boise State

DL Jesus Venegas was offered by Fresno State

2025 DL Eliah Falefia Logo was offered by Hawaii

LB Aizik Mahuka was offered by Nevada

LB Luke Ferrelli was offered by SDSU

LB Ephraim Asiata was offered by SDSU

DB Foster Slaughter was offered by SDSU

DB Kamani Jackson was offered by SDSU

WR Tei Nacua was offered by SDSU

TE Roger Saleapaga II was offered by SDSU

2025 WR/DB Kingston Mickens was offered by SDSU

RB Nathaniel Frazier was offered by SJSU

DB Ambrose Marsh was offered by UNLV

DB Romann Martin was offered by UNLV

OL King Large was offered by UNLV

RB/LB Jake Stonebraker was offered by UNLV

QB Arrington Maiden was offered by Utah State

OL Jasper Parks was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Commits:

RB Ty Cozad committed to Air Force

Decommits

