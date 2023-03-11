Mountain West Reacts Results: MWC Tourney Winner, Darrion Williams, Spartans, NCAA Tourney bids.

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Voters are going with the Aztecs to win the tourney.

Things seem to be playing out exactly how the voters expected it to. Most voters think the Aztecs will win the conference tournament, with the Aggies close behind them. With both of those teams playing in the championship game. Boise State also got some votes, and they played in the semi-finals. The field ended up getting the third-most votes.

Darrion Williams: Top Freshman

The conference had a number of strong freshman performances this season, as reflected here. Darrion Williams from Nevada picked up the most votes, but the Falcon’s Rytis Petraitis got over a third of the votes too. And don’t forget fellow Wolf Pack freshman Nick Davidson.

Spartans surprise

The Spartans were the overwhelming favorite answers to this question. And what a season they had, even earning their first MWC tourney victory. The Cowboys and Wolf Pack were also surprises this season, both in good and bad ways.

3 tourney teams looking likely

Over half of the voters think three Mountain West teams will make the NCAA Tournament and it sure is looking to play out that way. Utah State winning tonight will make that a lock, but even if they lose, they should get in. Four still had a chance on Tuesday wen the poll came out, but Nevada ended the year with three bad losses.