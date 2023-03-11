Utah State Defeats Boise State

Utah State (26-7; 13-5) defeated Boise State (24-9; 13-5) defeated Boise State (24-9; 13-5) in the second semi final game of the Mountain West tournament in a close 72-62 game. and will move on to face San Diego State today at 3:00 P.M. PST on CBS. Max Shulga led the Aggies with 19 points and made five of his 11 shots (45%) with five assists. Steven Ashworth scored 14 points on 4-13 shooting (31%) and Sean Bairtsow scored 12 points on 5-12 shooting (42%) and had six rebounds and three assists. Off the bench, RJ Eytle-Rock had 13 points on 4-6 shooting (67%) and three rebounds and Dan Akin had 7 points, going 5-6 from the free throw line and grabbing eight rebounds and posting a block. As a team Utah State made 21 of their 52 shots (40.4%) and was 9 for 29 (31%) and made 21 of the attempted 26 free throw attempts (80.8%).

The Aggies also held the rebound edge against the Broncos, 39-30 and the assist edge against the Broncos, 14-8. Utah State committed 15 total turnovers, a number that will need to change against San Diego State. Utah State and Boise State commited 41 fouls combined and the largest lead for the Aggies was 12.

Utah State has moved forward in Joe Lunardi’s bracketology outlook and is predicted to be an 11 seed in the East region, playing 6th seed Saint Mary’s. A win against the Aztecs today would only move Utah State up further in the field of 68 tournament teams.