Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

A Mountain West champion will be crowned today!

By MikeWittmann
San Diego State v Boise State Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament unfold as it kickoffs today! Staff writer Vic Aquino will be on location providing insight and updates. Follow him on Twitter: @VicD_SJ

Also, be sure to follow Matt Hanifan as he provides live game updates and analysis all weekend long: @mph_824_

For the fourth time in the last five years, the Aztecs and Aggies will play in the championship game. For San Diego State specifically, they are making their sixth straight appearance, their ninth of the past ten years, and their fifteenth overall. It figures to be another great game in this conference tournament.

How To Watch:

Saturday, March 12th

San Diego State vs Utah State (4:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

﻿Odds:

DraftKings Line:

San Diego State/Utah State: -2 San Diego State, O/U: 137.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 57%
    San Diego State
    (4 votes)
  • 42%
    Utah State
    (3 votes)
7 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.

