Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

For the fourth time in the last five years, the Aztecs and Aggies will play in the championship game. For San Diego State specifically, they are making their sixth straight appearance, their ninth of the past ten years, and their fifteenth overall. It figures to be another great game in this conference tournament.

How To Watch:

Saturday, March 12th

San Diego State vs Utah State (4:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS

﻿Odds:

DraftKings Line:

San Diego State/Utah State: -2 San Diego State, O/U: 137.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

