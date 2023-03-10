Mountaintop View 3-10-23

The women’s champion has been crowned in their season-ending tournament and now the men are in the middle of theirs. Who has made it into the semifinals so far? We answer that and also share some sad news in the Cowboy family.

MW Basketball News & Notes

In a very tight game with the lead not greater than 5 points in the second half, the Aztecs made the plays down the stretch even when the Rams took a one point lead with 1;52 left.

Spartans punch their ticket into semifinals

Our sympathies and prayers go out to Coach Linder and his family.

The newly-named Mountain West Player of the Year gets named as a finalist in this prestigious national award.

At least their Athletic Director believes Ike will be a Cowboy next year.

MW Football News & Notes

Air Force welcomes back a former coach to lead their WR room.

The safety accomplished his goal of a sub-4.4 40 yard dash as he hopes to get drafted into the NFL next month.

Other MW News & Notes

Two repeat winners are honored for their play on the golf links last week.

The Spartans repeat as winners as their student-athletes spent over 10,000 hours of service in their community.

On the Horizon:

Later Today: Falcon Baseball Starts Mountain West Play Against New Mexico

Later Today: Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.