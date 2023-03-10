Mountaintop View 3-10-23

The women’s champion has been crowned in their season-ending tournament and now the men are in the middle of theirs. Who has made it into the semifinals so far? We answer that and also share some sad news in the Cowboy family.
MW Basketball News & Notes
No. 20 SDSU survive Colorado State 64-61 in MW Quarterfinal Action
In a very tight game with the lead not greater than 5 points in the second half, the Aztecs made the plays down the stretch even when the Rams took a one point lead with 1;52 left.
Spartans punch their ticket into semifinals
WYOMING MOURNS THE LOSS OF JEFF LINDER’S FATHER
Our sympathies and prayers go out to Coach Linder and his family.
Moore Named a Lute Olson Award Finalist
The newly-named Mountain West Player of the Year gets named as a finalist in this prestigious national award.
WILL GRAHAM IKE RETURN TO LARAMIE NEXT SEASON?
At least their Athletic Director believes Ike will be a Cowboy next year.
MW Football News & Notes
Taylor Stubblefield named wide receivers coach
Air Force welcomes back a former coach to lead their WR room.
Nevada’s Bentlee Sanders posts blazing 40-yard-dash time at Wolf Pack Pro Day
The safety accomplished his goal of a sub-4.4 40 yard dash as he hopes to get drafted into the NFL next month.
Other MW News & Notes
MW Golfers of the Week
Two repeat winners are honored for their play on the golf links last week.
SJSU Wins Second Straight Mountain West SAAC Community Service Award
The Spartans repeat as winners as their student-athletes spent over 10,000 hours of service in their community.
On the Horizon:
Later Today: Falcon Baseball Starts Mountain West Play Against New Mexico
Later Today: Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.
