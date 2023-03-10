Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament unfold as it kickoffs today! Staff writer Vic Aquino will be on location, providing insight and updates. Follow him on Twitter: @VicD_SJ
Also, be sure to follow Matt Hanifan as he provides live game updates and analysis all weekend long: @mph_824_
How To Watch:
Friday, March 10th
San Diego State vs San Jose State (7:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
Boise State vs Utah State (10:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
San Diego State/San Jose State: -8.5 San Diego State, O/U: 127.5
Boise State/Utah State: -2 Utah State, O/U: 144.5
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Who Will Win:
