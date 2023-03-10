 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Welcome to the semifinals.

By MikeWittmann
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UC San Diego v San Diego State Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament unfold as it kickoffs today! Staff writer Vic Aquino will be on location, providing insight and updates. Follow him on Twitter: @VicD_SJ

Also, be sure to follow Matt Hanifan as he provides live game updates and analysis all weekend long: @mph_824_

How To Watch:

Friday, March 10th

San Diego State vs San Jose State (7:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

Boise State vs Utah State (10:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

﻿Odds:

DraftKings Line:

San Diego State/San Jose State: -8.5 San Diego State, O/U: 127.5

Boise State/Utah State: -2 Utah State, O/U: 144.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    San Diego State
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    San Jose State
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Boise State
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Utah State
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...