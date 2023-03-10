Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament unfold as it kickoffs today! Staff writer Vic Aquino will be on location, providing insight and updates. Follow him on Twitter: @VicD_SJ

How To Watch:

Friday, March 10th

San Diego State vs San Jose State (7:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network Boise State vs Utah State (10:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

﻿Odds:

DraftKings Line:

San Diego State/San Jose State: -8.5 San Diego State, O/U: 127.5

Boise State/Utah State: -2 Utah State, O/U: 144.5

(Odds/lines subject to change.

Who Will Win:

