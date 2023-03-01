Mountaintop View 3-1-23.

... It’s March! Let the Madness ensue.

It’s a new month and the coverage is still going strong. Conference basketball games are heating up as we get to the last month, and we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

The Athletic wrote about their conversation with this committee and shared some details. It is unsure of its role in the ever-changing college sports landscape and wants to shift from punishing athletes to punishing adults. NIL is high on their agenda, but they have no processed the cases coming to them. Another challenge they face is that they do not create rules, but instead seek to apply the existing rules, despite many being outdated. It sounds like they will keep the postseason ban as one of their most extreme punishments.

Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado not only helped his team pull an upset against Nevada Monday night. He also broke the conference's career assist record, ending with 11 on the night to go along with 25 points and 9 rebounds. He broke the previous record of 617 career assists, which held by New Mexico’s Kendall Williams.

Utah State guard Connor Odum was named the winner of the 2023 Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award, sharing the honor with Saint Louis’ Terrence Hargrove. Odum was named a recipient due to his openness about dealing with the challenges of Lyme Disease, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Not only was he open about his own struggles but he sought to create a dialogue so others could share their challenges as well. Mental health matters.

Softball Players of the Week

Jaden Colunga led the Aggies with a .667 batting average with four hits, three of which went for extra bases



She also had six RBIs and a stolen base

Jasmine Martin went 2-0 in the circle for UNLV



In one appearance, she pitched 6.2 scoreless innings of relief allowing only three baserunners and getting a season-high six strikeouts

WBB Rankings

