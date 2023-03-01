2023 Mountain West NFL Combine Info

The College Football and NFL seasons may be over, but draft season is heating up!

The NFL Draft Combine begins this week, and in 2023, seven former Mountain West players will be competing to showcase their skills in front of scouts of coaches. That number is down from 12 in 2022 and also 2020. 2021 only had four players following the shortened Covid season of 2020.

The Players

TE Kyle Patterson (Air Force)

DB JL Skinner (Boise State)

Note: Skinner will not compete at the combine due to tearing a muscle last week. The injury will require surgery. He will participate in interviews.

DB Ty Jones (Boise State)

OL John Ojukwu (Boise State)

QB Jake Haener (Fresno State)

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper (Fresno State)

DL Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State)

The Schedule

Thursday, March 2nd, 1pm MT – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 3rd, 1pm MT – Defensive Backs

Saturday, March 4th, 11am MT – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends.

Sunday, March 5th, 11am MT – Running Backs, Offensive Linemen.

All coverage will be on the NFL Network. Look for updates and highlights on Twitter and be sure to catch our Stock Report post next week.