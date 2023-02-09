Bulldogs win 2nd straight

After winning a wild game over UNLV, Fresno State returned home hoping to keep momentum up against the surprise SJSU Spartans Tuesday night. Another hot shooting night for the Bulldogs proved enough to get past Tim Miles’ squad, as they triumphed 70-62 to move within a half game of the pivotal 6th place in the conference. Isaiah Hill led the way for the Dogs with 17 points, while Omari Moore of SJSU led all shooters with 22 points. Shots from behind the arc were not plentiful, but Fresno got 8/12 to fall on the night, while the Spartans only landed 7/21 attempts from deep. On a much improved shooting night for the Dogs, they went 8/9 from the charity line, and 54% overall, compared to the 35% night for SJSU.

The game started quickly, with both teams landing shots within the first minute, before a 3 minute drought hit both teams until Jemarl Baker hit a deep 3 to send the teams into the first TV break. The rest of the first half was a back-and-forth affair fueled mostly by former Bulldog turned Spartan Robert Vaihola sent in 10 points in the first frame against his former squad. Fresno maintained a 2pt lead into the break.

After the half, the Dogs kicked off the scoring with two quick scores before the Spartans opened their scoring while Fresno State stretched their lead out to 7 before San Jose roared back to take the lead by 1 at the 14 minute mark. The game would go back and forth through the 8 and a half minute mark when Alvaro Cardenas hit a 3pt shot to go ahead by 2 that quickly evaporated with an Isaiah Hill 3pt shot on the ensuing possession. From that point forward, the Dogs wouldn’t relinquish their lead. It would stretch to as many as 10 points in the final minute, before Sage Tolbert’s jumper with 7 seconds to go would bring the game to its final margin.

The Bulldogs will head back on the road for their next game, as they head to Reno to take on 2nd place Nevada Friday night, while the Spartans will return home to face off with 3rd place Utah State Saturday night.