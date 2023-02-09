Mountaintop View 2-9-23

Canzano: Pac-12 expansion ramps up
It’s starting to feel like it’s just a matter of when, not if San Diego State leaves the Mountain West for the Pac-12. This story isn’t going away any time soon. Boise State and Fresno State get Big-12 shoutouts here as well.
Hawaii football returns to run and shoot on first day of spring practice
The Super Bowl hasn’t even happened and spring football has started for Hawaii. What?! Well, the construction of Clarence T.C. Ching Complex, Hawaii’s temporary football stadium, is going to take time so the Warriors are starting earlier than usual in 2023.
Bringing home the bacon #AztecsAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/H25qYWsHNb— San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) February 9, 2023
Winner winner pic.twitter.com/QwUeDOUdlO— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) February 9, 2023
Latest Lunardi. Aggies rising, Broncos slipping
February 8, 2023
How is this building still standing?
We'll miss you, old friend! So many memories with great players and special fans! #BRADDAHHOOD— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) February 8, 2023
Say "Aloha" to @AlohaStadiumHI on Feb. 25th.
➡️ https://t.co/iva4lLQDOm pic.twitter.com/jflghyAoue
Wyoming is cursed
The three touted @pac12 transfers @wyo_mbb added during the offseason - Ethan Anderson (USC), Max Agbonkpolo (USC) and Jake Kyman (UCLA) - are no longer members of the program. #gowyo— Ryan Thorburn (@By_RyanThorburn) February 8, 2023
