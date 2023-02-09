Mountaintop View 2-9-23

It’s starting to feel like it’s just a matter of when, not if San Diego State leaves the Mountain West for the Pac-12. This story isn’t going away any time soon. Boise State and Fresno State get Big-12 shoutouts here as well.

The Super Bowl hasn’t even happened and spring football has started for Hawaii. What?! Well, the construction of Clarence T.C. Ching Complex, Hawaii’s temporary football stadium, is going to take time so the Warriors are starting earlier than usual in 2023.

Scores from last night

Bringing home the bacon #AztecsAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/H25qYWsHNb — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) February 9, 2023

Latest Lunardi. Aggies rising, Broncos slipping

How is this building still standing?

We'll miss you, old friend! So many memories with great players and special fans! #BRADDAHHOOD



Say "Aloha" to @AlohaStadiumHI on Feb. 25th.



➡️ https://t.co/iva4lLQDOm pic.twitter.com/jflghyAoue — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) February 8, 2023

Wyoming is cursed

The three touted @pac12 transfers @wyo_mbb added during the offseason - Ethan Anderson (USC), Max Agbonkpolo (USC) and Jake Kyman (UCLA) - are no longer members of the program. #gowyo — Ryan Thorburn (@By_RyanThorburn) February 8, 2023

