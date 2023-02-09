 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 2-9-23

Endless conference realignment talk, Hawaii spring football, basketball scores and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
/ new
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl - Middle Tennessee v San Diego State Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Canzano: Pac-12 expansion ramps up

It’s starting to feel like it’s just a matter of when, not if San Diego State leaves the Mountain West for the Pac-12. This story isn’t going away any time soon. Boise State and Fresno State get Big-12 shoutouts here as well.

Hawaii football returns to run and shoot on first day of spring practice

The Super Bowl hasn’t even happened and spring football has started for Hawaii. What?! Well, the construction of Clarence T.C. Ching Complex, Hawaii’s temporary football stadium, is going to take time so the Warriors are starting earlier than usual in 2023.

Scores from last night

Latest Lunardi. Aggies rising, Broncos slipping

How is this building still standing?

Wyoming is cursed

On The Horizon:

Today - Bulldogs win 2nd straight

Today - 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: Colorado State

Friday - 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: Fresno State

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...