Mountaintop View 2-8-23. Rankings, Broncos defense, Realignment, Rams HOF, POTW

Chris Murray is at it again this week. SDSU remains at the top and Boise State actually moved up a spot after their big loss to the Aztecs. Utah State remains at #5 after their big week, while the Bulldogs move up 3 spots to #7. Check out the full rankings and the reasons why in the link.

Boise State assistant men’s basketball coach Mike Burns deserves a lot of credit for turning the program into one of the best defensive teams in the country. Currently, he has helped the Broncos rise to the 9th best defense in the country according to KenPom. At the foundation of his philosophy is Dick Bennett’s old pack-line defense, which focuses on keeping all defenders inside the three-point line except when on the ball. Burns has brought 30+ years of experience to the floor and it has led to great success the past two years.

Pac-12 commish George Kliavkoff visiting SMU Wednesday, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. San Diego State & SMU are top Pac-12 expansion candidates. Pac-12 needs more members & more inventory for new media rights deal, which is expected to rely heavily on digital streaming services — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 8, 2023

Rams going to the Hall of Fame Classic.

NEWS: Creighton, Boston College, Colorado State, and Loyola Chicago will headline the 2023 Hall-of-Fame Classic in Kansas City, according to multiple sources.



Missouri was originally in the field, but now won't play in the event until 2024.https://t.co/UMMd2KFKIN — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 7, 2023

