Mountaintop View 2-8-23. Rankings, Broncos defense, Realignment, Rams HOF, POTW

By MikeWittmann
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl - Middle Tennessee v San Diego State Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

It’s hump day, and the coverage is still going strong. Conference basketball games are heating up as we get to the last month, and we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Murray Rankings.

Chris Murray is at it again this week. SDSU remains at the top and Boise State actually moved up a spot after their big loss to the Aztecs. Utah State remains at #5 after their big week, while the Bulldogs move up 3 spots to #7. Check out the full rankings and the reasons why in the link.

Bronco assistant has created a great defensive unit.

Boise State assistant men’s basketball coach Mike Burns deserves a lot of credit for turning the program into one of the best defensive teams in the country. Currently, he has helped the Broncos rise to the 9th best defense in the country according to KenPom. At the foundation of his philosophy is Dick Bennett’s old pack-line defense, which focuses on keeping all defenders inside the three-point line except when on the ball. Burns has brought 30+ years of experience to the floor and it has led to great success the past two years.

Realignment Reports.

Rams going to the Hall of Fame Classic.

Players of the Week

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Peak Perspective: 2023 Recruiting Comparisons
  • Later today: Recruiting Breakdown: San Diego State
  • Coming Thursday: The latest Men’s Basketball Column
  • Coming Thursday: Recruiting Breakdown: Colorado State
  • Coming Friday: Recruiting Breakdown: Fresno State
  • Coming Friday: Bracketology
  • Coming Friday: Reacts Results

