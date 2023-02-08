2023 Senior Bowl Stock Report.

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.
DB JL Skinner (Boise State)
- Twitter Buzz:
BREAKING: Boise State’s J.L. Skinner (@JlJlskinner) has been voted National team’s DS Practice Player-of-Week by vote from his peers in National TE and WR groups.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/lvTNL6TSEr— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 3, 2023
JL Skinner S from Boise State's combo of size and speed was on full display day 1.— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) January 31, 2023
At 6'4 you usually don't see guys move as well as he does.
He had the best day of anyone day 1 at the Senior Bowl imo!
JL Skinner is a freak. pic.twitter.com/jsrnKNMidS— Chris Mallee (@mallee_chris_24) January 31, 2023
#BoiseState safety JL Skinner fitting up in the run game on the first play of team.— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 31, 2023
Imposing presence and downhill safety. pic.twitter.com/YxwtfP00My
JL Skinner from Boise State with a THUMP pic.twitter.com/WvjXSem2uF— Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) January 31, 2023
Really competitive rep here between JL Skinner and Ronnie Bell pic.twitter.com/LMBQrEr8cQ— Nick Martin (@themicknartin) February 1, 2023
6. JL Skinner is as rangy as you will find in a safety. He’s tall & his frame gives safety vibes. This guy packs a MAJOR punch. He’s so versatile, he fits into any scheme- In the box, Single high, 1v1 , slot play. He plays aggressive on tape & it clearly pops watching live.— De’Shawn (@ff_moonvibes) February 1, 2023
JL Skinner (@JlJlskinner) using that length and power.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE @ToiletsToTitles @TheCFBNation @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/MmhVaGvXTd— Coach Schepps (@CoachSchepps) February 2, 2023
Stanford WR Elijah Higgins vs Boise State S JL Skinner— Dylan Tereman (@DTereman) February 3, 2023
Higgins got work with the TEs today, and Skinner is already becoming a #Jets fan favorite.@JetNation @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/2xX1XlTBJN
- Synopsis: Skinner had one of the best weeks of anyone competing in the Senior Bowl. He was consistently rated as a top performer during daily practices and won a lot of his 1-vs-1s. He was able to showcase his physical tackling ability and held his own in pass coverage. Overall, his peers voted him as the DB player of the week. He did not compete in the actual game because of a death in his family. But he left his mark and solidified himself as one of the top safeties in this draft.
- Stock Report: WAY UP
QB Jake Haener (Fresno State)
- Twitter Buzz:
BREAKING: Fresno State QB Jake Haener (@jakehaener10) has been voted National team’s QB Practice Player-of-Week by vote from his peers in National DB group.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/nH8oIQYDRC— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 3, 2023
Senior Bowl Day 1— Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 31, 2023
Winners:
Fresno St QB Jake Haener
Northwestern RB Evan Hull
Texas RB R. Johnson
Houston WR Tank Dell
Virginia WR D. Wicks
Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas
Losers:
BYU QB Jaren Hall
Illinois RB Chase Brown
Troy iOL David Andrews
Full analysis coming on @FantasyPros
Really solid day for Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener at the Senior Bowl.— Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) January 31, 2023
Impressive ball placement and accuracy at multiple levels of the field. Haener was 9-of-14 in one-on-ones and 11-of-14 in team.
Good back shoulder location by Fresno St QB Jake Haener. Tough to defend that. pic.twitter.com/QiBq2RchYw— CROCKPOT (@eric_crocker) January 31, 2023
No. 2 Jake Haener, @FresnoStateFB— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 1, 2023
“Haener helped himself significantly and was the best of the National Team’s quarterbacks in the day’s early-practice window.”
Full breakdown: https://t.co/P9cJ6gy1lupic.twitter.com/w6zrigDScK
another day at the office for @jakehaener10 #BulldogBornBulldogBred— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) February 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/vsjGXo0VUe
Every quarterback participating in the Senior Bowl showed improvement today in the midst of an event that requires a quick adjustment, but one thing that has rung clear for the past 2 days is that Fresno State’s Jake Haener is the best QB playing here.— Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) February 2, 2023
Jake Haener finds Michael Wilson for the TD!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023
A @FresnoStateFB to @StanfordFball connection for the National Team!
: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/ZZPWydGGcx
That's a lot of Reese's cups!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023
2023 @seniorbowl MVP Jake Haener talks with @TomPelissero after going 12/19 for 145 yards and 1 TD pic.twitter.com/flhC8c8Aou
- Synopsis: Haener was an early standout at the Senior Bowl and did nothing to shed that label for the duration of the practices and games. He displayed the poise, confidence, and ability he was known for at Fresno State and most saw him as the best QB at the Senior Bowl. In the game, he threw the game’s only touchdown and was named the game MVP. It’s safe to say everyone took notice of Jake Haener.
- Stock Report: WAY UP
Loading comments...