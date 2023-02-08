2023 Senior Bowl Stock Report.

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

DB JL Skinner (Boise State)

Twitter Buzz:

BREAKING: Boise State’s J.L. Skinner (@JlJlskinner) has been voted National team’s DS Practice Player-of-Week by vote from his peers in National TE and WR groups.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/lvTNL6TSEr — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 3, 2023

JL Skinner S from Boise State's combo of size and speed was on full display day 1.



At 6'4 you usually don't see guys move as well as he does.



He had the best day of anyone day 1 at the Senior Bowl imo! — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) January 31, 2023

JL Skinner is a freak. pic.twitter.com/jsrnKNMidS — Chris Mallee (@mallee_chris_24) January 31, 2023

#BoiseState safety JL Skinner fitting up in the run game on the first play of team.



Imposing presence and downhill safety. pic.twitter.com/YxwtfP00My — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 31, 2023

JL Skinner from Boise State with a THUMP pic.twitter.com/WvjXSem2uF — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) January 31, 2023

Really competitive rep here between JL Skinner and Ronnie Bell pic.twitter.com/LMBQrEr8cQ — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) February 1, 2023

6. JL Skinner is as rangy as you will find in a safety. He’s tall & his frame gives safety vibes. This guy packs a MAJOR punch. He’s so versatile, he fits into any scheme- In the box, Single high, 1v1 , slot play. He plays aggressive on tape & it clearly pops watching live. — De’Shawn (@ff_moonvibes) February 1, 2023

Stanford WR Elijah Higgins vs Boise State S JL Skinner



Higgins got work with the TEs today, and Skinner is already becoming a #Jets fan favorite.@JetNation @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/2xX1XlTBJN — Dylan Tereman (@DTereman) February 3, 2023

Synopsis: Skinner had one of the best weeks of anyone competing in the Senior Bowl. He was consistently rated as a top performer during daily practices and won a lot of his 1-vs-1s. He was able to showcase his physical tackling ability and held his own in pass coverage. Overall, his peers voted him as the DB player of the week. He did not compete in the actual game because of a death in his family. But he left his mark and solidified himself as one of the top safeties in this draft.

Stock Report: WAY UP

QB Jake Haener (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz:

BREAKING: Fresno State QB Jake Haener (@jakehaener10) has been voted National team’s QB Practice Player-of-Week by vote from his peers in National DB group.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/nH8oIQYDRC — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 3, 2023

Senior Bowl Day 1



Winners:

Fresno St QB Jake Haener

Northwestern RB Evan Hull

Texas RB R. Johnson

Houston WR Tank Dell

Virginia WR D. Wicks

Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas



Losers:

BYU QB Jaren Hall

Illinois RB Chase Brown

Troy iOL David Andrews



Full analysis coming on @FantasyPros — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 31, 2023

Really solid day for Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener at the Senior Bowl.



Impressive ball placement and accuracy at multiple levels of the field. Haener was 9-of-14 in one-on-ones and 11-of-14 in team. — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) January 31, 2023

Good back shoulder location by Fresno St QB Jake Haener. Tough to defend that. pic.twitter.com/QiBq2RchYw — CROCKPOT (@eric_crocker) January 31, 2023

No. 2 Jake Haener, @FresnoStateFB



“Haener helped himself significantly and was the best of the National Team’s quarterbacks in the day’s early-practice window.”



Full breakdown: https://t.co/P9cJ6gy1lupic.twitter.com/w6zrigDScK — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 1, 2023

Every quarterback participating in the Senior Bowl showed improvement today in the midst of an event that requires a quick adjustment, but one thing that has rung clear for the past 2 days is that Fresno State’s Jake Haener is the best QB playing here. — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) February 2, 2023

Jake Haener finds Michael Wilson for the TD!



A @FresnoStateFB to @StanfordFball connection for the National Team!



: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/ZZPWydGGcx — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

That's a lot of Reese's cups!



2023 @seniorbowl MVP Jake Haener talks with @TomPelissero after going 12/19 for 145 yards and 1 TD pic.twitter.com/flhC8c8Aou — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023