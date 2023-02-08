 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Senior Bowl Stock Report.

Did the two Mountain West players raise their draft stock?

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Football: Mountain West Championship-Fresno State at Boise State Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

DB JL Skinner (Boise State)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Skinner had one of the best weeks of anyone competing in the Senior Bowl. He was consistently rated as a top performer during daily practices and won a lot of his 1-vs-1s. He was able to showcase his physical tackling ability and held his own in pass coverage. Overall, his peers voted him as the DB player of the week. He did not compete in the actual game because of a death in his family. But he left his mark and solidified himself as one of the top safeties in this draft.
  • Stock Report: WAY UP

QB Jake Haener (Fresno State)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Haener was an early standout at the Senior Bowl and did nothing to shed that label for the duration of the practices and games. He displayed the poise, confidence, and ability he was known for at Fresno State and most saw him as the best QB at the Senior Bowl. In the game, he threw the game’s only touchdown and was named the game MVP. It’s safe to say everyone took notice of Jake Haener.
  • Stock Report: WAY UP

