Mountaintop View 2-7-23

Happy Birthday to my mother who turns 86 years young today!! Join me in celebrating her day by clicking on the links on news in and around the Mountain West Conference in various sports. Enjoy!!
MW Basketball News
Congrats to the newly-named MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Watch for the reveal of the #MWMBB Players of the Week!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 6, 2023
@NevadaHoops
@wyo_mbb#AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/uT6bbI13ra
The Field of 68 recaps the weekend of men’s college basketball play including mention of the controversy surrounding the Colorado State student section along with San Diego State’s dismantling of a Shaver-less Boise State Bronco team.
The Field of 68 Daily!— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 6, 2023
So, uh. About the weekend.
• Four Top 10 teams lost, including No. 1.
• We’re still thinking about five wild finishes
• Upsets throughout every conference
• And questionable phrases
This season, man.https://t.co/Y5q9PXJNMD
Aztecs fall but still remain in Top 25
New AP Top 25 out: San Diego State stays ranked, but slides from No. 22 to No. 25. Nevada and New Mexico, who face off tomorrow in the Pit, both receive 16 points (ostensibly 32nd in the nation). Those 16 points are the most for Nevada this season.— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) February 6, 2023
Nevada’s defense is vastly improved, and assistant coach Kory Barnett is a big reason why
Here’s a story on the improvement of the Wolf Pack defense and this is BEFORE holding Air Force to 52 points Saturday night!
Reader mailbag: On Lobo basketball, the Mountain West tourney, redshirting and turquoise jerseys
Albuquerque Journal staff writer is a great follow on Twitter for the MW sports fan and his weekly mailbag is what I consider a must-read!
More proof that the MW is a Power Conference in Men’s Basketball!!
Top 50 NET Rankings by Conference:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 6, 2023
AAC: 2
Atlantic Sun: 1
ACC: 6
Big 12: 8
Big East: 5
Big Ten: 8
Conference-USA: 1
Mountain West: 5
Pac-12: 2
SEC: 9
Summit League: 1
WCC: 2
MW Football News
‘Bigger than ball’: Boise State’s JL Skinner misses Senior Bowl to support family
Bronco J.L. Skinner showed out over the practice week leading up to the annual Senior Bowl Game comprised of 2023 NFL Draft hopefuls. However, a loss in his family reflected the type of individual he is and what is truly important. Our condolences to J.L., his mother, and rest of the family.
Carl Weathers returns to SDSU to discuss his career
More known for his roles as Apollo Creed in the first three “Rocky” movies, or as Chub Feeney in “Happy Gilmore”, or currently as Greef Karga in “The Mandalorian”, Weathers returned to his roots where he was a college football star.
Other MW Sports News
If you don’t think Water Polo is a sport, then it’s obvious you have never tried playing it....
We scored five times in the first quarter & never looked back in a 9-7 win over No. 24 CSUN. #TheTimeIsNow #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/tlBZxFwIHv— San Diego State Water Polo (@aztecwaterpolo) February 5, 2023
On the Horizon:
- Later Today: Reacts: Talking Men’s Basketball
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Wide Receiver
- Later Today: We start our recruiting breakdown series with the #1 team in the recruiting rankings.
- Later Today: East-West Shrine Game Stock Report
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Realistic Four-Year Recruiting Expectations (Year 2 Check-In)
- Coming Wednesday: Recruiting Breakdown #2
- Coming Wednesday: Senior Bowl Stock Report
Loading comments...