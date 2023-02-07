Mountaintop View 2-7-23

Happy Birthday to my mother who turns 86 years young today!! Join me in celebrating her day by clicking on the links on news in and around the Mountain West Conference in various sports. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

Congrats to the newly-named MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

The Field of 68 recaps the weekend of men’s college basketball play including mention of the controversy surrounding the Colorado State student section along with San Diego State’s dismantling of a Shaver-less Boise State Bronco team.

The Field of 68 Daily!



So, uh. About the weekend.

• Four Top 10 teams lost, including No. 1.

• We’re still thinking about five wild finishes

• Upsets throughout every conference

• And questionable phrases



This season, man.https://t.co/Y5q9PXJNMD — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 6, 2023

Aztecs fall but still remain in Top 25

New AP Top 25 out: San Diego State stays ranked, but slides from No. 22 to No. 25. Nevada and New Mexico, who face off tomorrow in the Pit, both receive 16 points (ostensibly 32nd in the nation). Those 16 points are the most for Nevada this season. — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) February 6, 2023

Here’s a story on the improvement of the Wolf Pack defense and this is BEFORE holding Air Force to 52 points Saturday night!

Albuquerque Journal staff writer is a great follow on Twitter for the MW sports fan and his weekly mailbag is what I consider a must-read!

More proof that the MW is a Power Conference in Men’s Basketball!!

Top 50 NET Rankings by Conference:



AAC: 2

Atlantic Sun: 1

ACC: 6

Big 12: 8

Big East: 5

Big Ten: 8

Conference-USA: 1

Mountain West: 5

Pac-12: 2

SEC: 9

Summit League: 1

WCC: 2 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 6, 2023

MW Football News

Bronco J.L. Skinner showed out over the practice week leading up to the annual Senior Bowl Game comprised of 2023 NFL Draft hopefuls. However, a loss in his family reflected the type of individual he is and what is truly important. Our condolences to J.L., his mother, and rest of the family.

More known for his roles as Apollo Creed in the first three “Rocky” movies, or as Chub Feeney in “Happy Gilmore”, or currently as Greef Karga in “The Mandalorian”, Weathers returned to his roots where he was a college football star.

Other MW Sports News

If you don’t think Water Polo is a sport, then it’s obvious you have never tried playing it....

We scored five times in the first quarter & never looked back in a 9-7 win over No. 24 CSUN. #TheTimeIsNow #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/tlBZxFwIHv — San Diego State Water Polo (@aztecwaterpolo) February 5, 2023

On the Horizon: