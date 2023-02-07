 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 2-7-23

Lots of basketball links to digest along with one person life’s priorities and what is most important to him!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: Utah State at Colorado State

Happy Birthday to my mother who turns 86 years young today!! Join me in celebrating her day by clicking on the links on news in and around the Mountain West Conference in various sports. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

Congrats to the newly-named MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

The Field of 68 recaps the weekend of men’s college basketball play including mention of the controversy surrounding the Colorado State student section along with San Diego State’s dismantling of a Shaver-less Boise State Bronco team.

Aztecs fall but still remain in Top 25

Nevada’s defense is vastly improved, and assistant coach Kory Barnett is a big reason why

Here’s a story on the improvement of the Wolf Pack defense and this is BEFORE holding Air Force to 52 points Saturday night!

Reader mailbag: On Lobo basketball, the Mountain West tourney, redshirting and turquoise jerseys

Albuquerque Journal staff writer is a great follow on Twitter for the MW sports fan and his weekly mailbag is what I consider a must-read!

More proof that the MW is a Power Conference in Men’s Basketball!!

MW Football News

‘Bigger than ball’: Boise State’s JL Skinner misses Senior Bowl to support family

Bronco J.L. Skinner showed out over the practice week leading up to the annual Senior Bowl Game comprised of 2023 NFL Draft hopefuls. However, a loss in his family reflected the type of individual he is and what is truly important. Our condolences to J.L., his mother, and rest of the family.

Carl Weathers returns to SDSU to discuss his career

More known for his roles as Apollo Creed in the first three “Rocky” movies, or as Chub Feeney in “Happy Gilmore”, or currently as Greef Karga in “The Mandalorian”, Weathers returned to his roots where he was a college football star.

Other MW Sports News

If you don’t think Water Polo is a sport, then it’s obvious you have never tried playing it....

