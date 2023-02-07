2023 East-West Shrine Game Stock Report

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

OL John Ojukwu (Boise State)

Twitter Buzz:

Pro Football Network

Synopsis: It doesn’t seem like Ojukwu had a great week at the Shrine Game, but he got better as it went out and had one of the better days on the final day of practice. Hopefully, he did enough for scouts and coaches to take a close look at his pro day.

Stock Report: EVEN

DL Scott Matlock (Boise State)

Twitter Buzz:

Shrine Bowl Day 3 Standouts



WR Mitchell Tinsley Penn St.

DL Scott Matlock Boise State

OL Spencer Anderson Maryland

DL Titus Leo Wagner College

LB Drake Thomas NCST

DL Keondre Coburn Texas — Dillon Gonzalez (@Dillon_gonz) January 30, 2023

Shrine Bowl Day 3 - West Team (Patriots) OL vs. DL 1-on-1s:



- Jaxson Kirkland, OL, 51, Washington drops ⚓️



- Scott Matlock, DT, 99, Boise State firing his hands



- Brenton Cox, Edge Florida, 1 uses long-arm technique for the Win pic.twitter.com/BR0cVbZcWZ — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) January 30, 2023

Shrine Bowl tape: DL Scott Matlock with a nice rep here. Matlock can play both inside or EDGE. Would you believe he has two receiving touchdowns in his last two years at Boise St.?!? Talk about being versatile. pic.twitter.com/1VCjDY5b4c — Mase Riney (@caliking49er17) February 2, 2023

Synopsis: Matlock earned a late invite to this bowl and he did not waste his opportunity. He continued to move up draft boards with another impressive week of practice.

Stock Report:

DB Tyreque Jones (Boise State)

Twitter Buzz:

Nice rep from Wake Forest TE Blake Whiteheart (6'4", 249) against Boise State DB Tyreque Jones at the @ShrineBowl.



Veers outside initially off his release, then gets space inside. Accelerates upfield and uses a blend of bend, physicality and explosiveness to separate on the out. pic.twitter.com/mAP9ndOZqJ — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 29, 2023

Synopsis: This was the only video clip that could be found for Jones this week. It’s only one rep, and it’s not the worst rep. However, it seems he didn’t have the showing he hoped to have. Thankfully, Jones earned an NFL Combine invite and can get another chance then.

Stock Report: DOWN

RB Jordan Mims (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz:

. .



✅6 carries for 40 yards

✅2 catches for 25 yards

✅1 kickoff return for 23 yards

✅ starting running back

✅ most yards by any player on the East Team

✅ represented our program and made us @jmims23 | @ShrineBowl | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/TzrvrAnhey — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) February 3, 2023

Fresno St RB Jordan Mims @jmims23 covered a lot of ground on that last rush - running a total of 44.76 yards from handoff and hitting a top speed of 16.8mph after the hesitation move.#ShrineBowl — Zebra Sports (@ZebraSports) February 3, 2023

Fresno State RB Jordan Mims (Menlo Atherton) just displays elite vision, awareness, and lateral agility all on one single play. Once he found the hole, he wasted no time, turning up field, then using vision, to attack CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse outside hip for extra yards... — Ryan Sakamoto (@BEASTwriter) February 3, 2023

Synopsis: Mims was consistent and steady all week, impressing coaches and scouts with his vision and athleticism both in practices and the game. He displayed great production during the game and it’s safe to say he was one of the big winners this week.

Stock Report: UP

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz:

NFL.com

The Athletic

#FresnoState WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper with easy separation during this 1-on-1 rep.



Moreno-Cropper eclipsed 1,000-yards this year for the Bulldogs. He currently is ranked 87th (WR11) on PFF's Big Board. pic.twitter.com/14Xg5cnFA8 — Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) January 30, 2023

#FresnoState WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper stood out in 7-on-7 as well.



Super sudden player. Caught a shallow crosser and ripped off a chunk of YAC.



Nice rep below (#12 bottom of screen) even though he wasn't targeted. pic.twitter.com/7MGUtvpdYl — Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) January 30, 2023

Jalen Cropper is a technician, man. Gets inside leverage off the split release, then feigns the crosser with perfect throttle manipulation and a wicked head fake at the stem.



Just as he baits the DB inside, snaps back outside and seals the deal.#PFNShrine | @ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/hRt7XPtfLj — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 30, 2023

Not afraid to say Fresno State WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper is my favorite WR here at the #ShrineBowl Man2Man Cropper creates space through good route running. Then watch how he adjusts to the ball which is behind him. Great play. pic.twitter.com/sPtBtjC9Qe — Joe Cammarota (@jcamo4) February 1, 2023

May I introduce Jalen Cropper pic.twitter.com/5cYS0sy5Zk — Demi DeSoto (@DeSoto541) February 3, 2023

Synopsis: Cropper burst on the scene right away during practices and carried that momentum through most of the week, including the game. He impressed with his route-running ability and is now firmly in the mix as a mid or late-round slot receiver. He also showcased his skills at a returner, which will help his case.

Stock Report: WAY UP

WR Nikko Remigio (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz:

Antoine Green, North Carolina, Height: 6016, Weight: 201



Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas, Height: 6022, Weight: 213



Kearis Jackson, @GeorgiaFootball, Height: 5114, Weight: 203



A.T. Perry, @WakeFB, Height: 6033, Weight: 195



Nikko Remigio, @FresnoStateFB, Height: 5090, Weight: 183 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 28, 2023

injured players per Shrine rosters distributed this AM:

Kearis Jackson

Nikko Remigio

Luke Schoonmaker

BJ Wilson

Jordan McFadden

Carter Warren

Viliami Fehoko



WR Joseph Ngata (Clemson) and G Jon Gaines II (UCLA) called up from NFLPA — alex katson (parody) (@alexkatson) January 28, 2023

Synopsis: Remigio did not participate due to an injury. For someone who needed a good showing this week, he didn’t have the opportunity. Also, he only measured in at 5’9”, which won’t help his case. Remigio will now need to dominate at his pro day.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN

DL Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State)

Twitter Buzz:

San Jose State DL Viliami Fehoko, the second cousin of Vita Vea and reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year who won’t participate in Shrine events, told me that he’ll be flying out of Vegas on Thursday night to continue rehab. Will be good to go for the NFL Combine. — Daniel Flick (@DFlickDraft) January 29, 2023

Synopsis: Fehoko did not participate in practices due to an injury, but hopefully he got to talk to coaches and scouts a bit. Having a good showing at the NFL Combine is clearly the top priority.

Stock Report: EVEN

DB Nehemiah Shelton (San Jose State)

Twitter Buzz:

One of the best reps from the first 2 days of practice at the @ShrineBowl -- it's @SanJoseStateFB CB Nehemiah Shelton locking down in coverage for this PBU!



Shelton's been busy this pre-draft process, and continues to turn heads. pic.twitter.com/xJy2ipMv2S — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 29, 2023

Nehemiah Shelton is someone the Falcons loved. They actually made sure that they would have him on the East roster even though he played at San Jose State. — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) February 3, 2023

Synopsis: Shelton was a bit of a late addition but he came out of the week as one of the biggest risers at the bowl. He had a solid week even before his big interception and has drawn interest from a few teams, namely the Falcons.

Stock Report: UP

LB Austin Ajiake (UNLV)

Twitter Buzz:

UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake got the late call up to the @ShrineBowl after a strong showing at the @Hula_Bowl and has been making plays in practice



That’s a 6’1”, 247-pound RB he’s running over in pass protection pic.twitter.com/ixyh1i7VUS — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) January 31, 2023

UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake ended with four total tackles for the East Team in the #ShrineBowl, ranking third on the team tied with Jose Ramirez and BJ Thompson.



Safe to say he made the most of the opportunity ahead of the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/i1fA5yUBwu — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) February 3, 2023