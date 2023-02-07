 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 East-West Shrine Game Stock Report

How did the Mountain West players fare?

By MikeWittmann
Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

OL John Ojukwu (Boise State)

  • Synopsis: It doesn’t seem like Ojukwu had a great week at the Shrine Game, but he got better as it went out and had one of the better days on the final day of practice. Hopefully, he did enough for scouts and coaches to take a close look at his pro day.
  • Stock Report: EVEN

DL Scott Matlock (Boise State)

  • Synopsis: Matlock earned a late invite to this bowl and he did not waste his opportunity. He continued to move up draft boards with another impressive week of practice.
  • Stock Report:

DB Tyreque Jones (Boise State)

  • Synopsis: This was the only video clip that could be found for Jones this week. It’s only one rep, and it’s not the worst rep. However, it seems he didn’t have the showing he hoped to have. Thankfully, Jones earned an NFL Combine invite and can get another chance then.
  • Stock Report: DOWN

RB Jordan Mims (Fresno State)

  • Synopsis: Mims was consistent and steady all week, impressing coaches and scouts with his vision and athleticism both in practices and the game. He displayed great production during the game and it’s safe to say he was one of the big winners this week.
  • Stock Report: UP

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper (Fresno State)

  • Synopsis: Cropper burst on the scene right away during practices and carried that momentum through most of the week, including the game. He impressed with his route-running ability and is now firmly in the mix as a mid or late-round slot receiver. He also showcased his skills at a returner, which will help his case.
  • Stock Report: WAY UP

WR Nikko Remigio (Fresno State)

  • Synopsis: Remigio did not participate due to an injury. For someone who needed a good showing this week, he didn’t have the opportunity. Also, he only measured in at 5’9”, which won’t help his case. Remigio will now need to dominate at his pro day.
  • Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN

DL Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State)

  • Synopsis: Fehoko did not participate in practices due to an injury, but hopefully he got to talk to coaches and scouts a bit. Having a good showing at the NFL Combine is clearly the top priority.
  • Stock Report: EVEN

DB Nehemiah Shelton (San Jose State)

  • Synopsis: Shelton was a bit of a late addition but he came out of the week as one of the biggest risers at the bowl. He had a solid week even before his big interception and has drawn interest from a few teams, namely the Falcons.
  • Stock Report: UP

LB Austin Ajiake (UNLV)

  • Synopsis: Going from late addition (was added Jan 30th) to the third leading tackler for the East Team in the Shrine game is great for an under-the-radar guy like Ajiake. It is safe to say after this week, he is firmly on the radar for a few teams.
  • Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

