Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

Mountain West basketball is looking like it is loaded this season. There are five or six teams with a realistic shot at dancing in March. There are also some great individual talents in the league. We will highlight those talents with our weekly Player of the Week awards. Let’s look at who walked away with our top honors this past weekend.

Player of the Week

Jarod Lucas (Nevada)

The Wolf Pack senior had a huge week, as Nevada was able to get two much-needed wins over Air Force and San Diego State. Lucas led his team in scoring in both victories with 26 points against the Aztecs and 19 against the Falcons. The Wolf Pack are right in the thick of the race for the top spot in the Mountain West.

Freshman of the Week

Rytis Petraitis (Air Force)

Petraitis looks like a lock for Freshman of the Year. He had a really good game against the Broncos with 20 points. He had a bit of a rough showing against Nevada with only five points. But at 12.5 ppg, Petraitis is our Freshman of the Week again.

Who were your players of the week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.