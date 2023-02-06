Mountaintop View 2-6-23. Aztecs dominate, Aggies win, Nevarez priorities, Haener MVP, Softball standings.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Mountain West basketball is as good as ever this season. Plus, the recruiting may be over but our content is just getting started. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

On paper, it was the battle for first place in the conference with the teams who had the two best records. In actuality, San Diego State was in control of this game from the start and quickly turned it into a blowout. While Boise State was missing its starting point guard, they looked off all night. In the meantime, SDSU is now firmly in the driver’s seat to win the Mountain West regular season as they head into the stretch run to end the season.

Utah State has been hot as of late, beating both New Mexico and Colorado State last week. The formula for the Aggies is simple; when they make 3s, they win, and when they don’t, they lose. Against the Rams, they went 18-for-39 from long distance, which counts for the fourth-most three-pointers made in a game in program history. Don’t look now but Utah State is tied for second in the conference standings.

New MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez is taking a tour of Mountain West schools to start her tenure, already visiting 3 schools in her first month as people continue to sing her praises. However, Nevarez has a lot to deal with as she settles into, namely the possibility of losing San Diego State or others in conference realignment. That and branding appear to be the top priorities on her to do list. She stresses the need to be proactive rather than reactive, having contingency plans for any potential situation. Also, Nevarez and the conference believe they are poised to make a leap to be the top G5 conference starting in 2023.

Haener is the Senior Bowl MVP.

Broncos top the preseason softball standings.

Let's see your predictions!



Who is going to win the #MWMBB regular-season title? pic.twitter.com/A9ws4MtsmA — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 3, 2023

On the horizon: