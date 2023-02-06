Utah State Basketball Update

The Utah State basketball team has been very productive this season, moving to 19-5 overall and going 8-3 in conference play, which is good for 2nd place in the Mountain West and the Aggies are on a three game win streak, going 7-3 in the last 10 games. Since losing a critical road game to Boise State, Utah State is 3-2 with wins over Wyoming (83-63), UNLV (75-71), San Jose State (75-74), Fresno State (70-53), New Mexico (84-73), and Colorado State (88-79) and losses to Nevada (85-70) and San Diego State (85-75) with both games on the road.

Throughout the season Steven Ashworth has been the Aggies’ most consistent scorer, averaging 15.9 points per game and also leads the team in assists with 4.5 assists per game. Forward Dan Akin leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.4 per game. Steven Ashworth leads the team in steals with 0.9 per game and center Trevin Dorius has averaged 0.9 blocks per game.

As a team, Utah State ranks 23rd in the nation in scoring offense, with 80.4 points per game and 230th in the nation in scoring defense, giving up 71.4 points per game. The Aggies rank 134th in the nation in turnovers per game with 12.2 and 310th in the nation in turnovers forced per game, with 11.16 per game.

Overall if Utah State wants to keep success in the Mountain West heading into the conference tournament next month, the Aggies need to play better defense and find a way to force turnovers, especially with games against San Diego State, San Jose State, Nevada, UNLV, and Boise State remaining.