Mountaintop View 2-3-23

We keep you informed on current news from different sports and schools from around the conference.

Mountain West Basketball News and Notes

New Mexico could not escape their trip to Logan with a win over Utah State late Wednesday night. Normally the Lobos make the free throw line a second home in their games, but what happened this time?

MW with 5 teams in Top 40 in current NET rankings

Mountain West's NET rankings Thursday:

21 Boise State

27 San Diego State

31 Utah State

34 Nevada

37 New Mexico

69 UNLV

111 San Jose State

128 Colorado State

154 Air Force

187 Wyoming

202 Fresno State#mwbb — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) February 2, 2023

Long-time Boise State sports analyst/insider Tom Scott recaps Tuesday’s Bronco win at Air Force along with a look ahead to tonight’s showdown against San Diego State plus some other notes for Bronco fans.

Mountain West Football News and Notes

Bulldog QB showing out in Senior Bowl practice

The Wolf Pack announce their February Signings highlighted by three portal transfers coming from Cal in the Pac-12.

The Transfer Portal may be all the current rage and get all the notoriety, but Boise State Head Football Coach stays his course of focusing on high school recruits and details why.

Other Mountain West Sports News and Notes

UNLV sweeps this week’s men’s awards while the women’s side also boasts a couple of players that also went undefeated in play last week.

BOISE STATE NAMED 2023 MW SOFTBALL PRESEASON FAVORITE

The Broncos edge out San Diego State in the preseason vote from the conference’s head coaches. Softball play begins February 9 through the conference championship tournament in May.

