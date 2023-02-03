Mountaintop View 2-3-23

We may be looking at 6 more weeks of winter but these links continue to bring warmth to the coldest of Mountain West fans! We keep you informed on current news from different sports and schools from around the conference. Enjoy!!
Mountain West Basketball News and Notes
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos look helpless when they can’t win FT battle
New Mexico could not escape their trip to Logan with a win over Utah State late Wednesday night. Normally the Lobos make the free throw line a second home in their games, but what happened this time?
MW with 5 teams in Top 40 in current NET rankings
Mountain West's NET rankings Thursday:— Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) February 2, 2023
21 Boise State
27 San Diego State
31 Utah State
34 Nevada
37 New Mexico
69 UNLV
111 San Jose State
128 Colorado State
154 Air Force
187 Wyoming
202 Fresno State#mwbb
Scott Slant: Now for the vaunted visit to Viejas
Long-time Boise State sports analyst/insider Tom Scott recaps Tuesday’s Bronco win at Air Force along with a look ahead to tonight’s showdown against San Diego State plus some other notes for Bronco fans.
Mountain West Football News and Notes
Bulldog QB showing out in Senior Bowl practice
another day at the office for @jakehaener10 #BulldogBornBulldogBred— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) February 2, 2023
The seven players Nevada signed this week to bring 2023 recruiting class to 25
The Wolf Pack announce their February Signings highlighted by three portal transfers coming from Cal in the Pac-12.
Still a “developmental program,” Avalos sees an advantage in Broncos’ recruiting philosophy
The Transfer Portal may be all the current rage and get all the notoriety, but Boise State Head Football Coach stays his course of focusing on high school recruits and details why.
Other Mountain West Sports News and Notes
MW Tennis Players of the Week
UNLV sweeps this week’s men’s awards while the women’s side also boasts a couple of players that also went undefeated in play last week.
BOISE STATE NAMED 2023 MW SOFTBALL PRESEASON FAVORITE
The Broncos edge out San Diego State in the preseason vote from the conference’s head coaches. Softball play begins February 9 through the conference championship tournament in May.
