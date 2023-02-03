 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 2-3-23

Lobos, Broncos, Bulldogs, oh my!!! Plus current NET rankings and other MW news and notes!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: Boise State at Air Force

We may be looking at 6 more weeks of winter but these links continue to bring warmth to the coldest of Mountain West fans! We keep you informed on current news from different sports and schools from around the conference. Enjoy!!

Mountain West Basketball News and Notes

Emptying the Notebook: Lobos look helpless when they can’t win FT battle

New Mexico could not escape their trip to Logan with a win over Utah State late Wednesday night. Normally the Lobos make the free throw line a second home in their games, but what happened this time?

MW with 5 teams in Top 40 in current NET rankings

Scott Slant: Now for the vaunted visit to Viejas

Long-time Boise State sports analyst/insider Tom Scott recaps Tuesday’s Bronco win at Air Force along with a look ahead to tonight’s showdown against San Diego State plus some other notes for Bronco fans.

Mountain West Football News and Notes

Bulldog QB showing out in Senior Bowl practice

The seven players Nevada signed this week to bring 2023 recruiting class to 25

The Wolf Pack announce their February Signings highlighted by three portal transfers coming from Cal in the Pac-12.

Still a “developmental program,” Avalos sees an advantage in Broncos’ recruiting philosophy

The Transfer Portal may be all the current rage and get all the notoriety, but Boise State Head Football Coach stays his course of focusing on high school recruits and details why.

Other Mountain West Sports News and Notes

MW Tennis Players of the Week

UNLV sweeps this week’s men’s awards while the women’s side also boasts a couple of players that also went undefeated in play last week.

BOISE STATE NAMED 2023 MW SOFTBALL PRESEASON FAVORITE

The Broncos edge out San Diego State in the preseason vote from the conference’s head coaches. Softball play begins February 9 through the conference championship tournament in May.

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The 2023 Mountain West All-Recruit Teams

Later Today: Mountain West Basketball Bracketology: February 3

Coming Monday: MWC Recruiting Roundup 2-6-23. Final 2023 Team Recruiting Rankings.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

