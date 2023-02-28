Boise State tripped up by the Spartans, host San Diego State on senior night

When we are this late in the college basketball season, it is more difficult than ever to keep a team’s focus.

Especially when there are two heavyweight bouts on the horizon.

Boise State succumbed to this in the Bay Area and the stat that makes you perk up is the rebound differential.

+21 for San Jose State...against one of the best rebounding teams in the Mountain West.

Not ideal.

Key Teams Stats of the Night

Rebounds

Boise State - 32

San Jose State - 53

Field Goal Percentage

Boise State - 41.5%

San Jose State - 36.1%

Bench Points

Boise State - 4

San Jose State - 28

Stat Leaders

Points

Chibuzo Agbo (BSU) - 17 points

Omari Moore (SJSU) - 24 points

Rebounds

Naje Smith (BSU) - 11 rebounds

Ibrahima Diallo (SJSU) - 15 rebounds

Assists

Max Rice (BSU) - 5 assists

Omari Moore and Alvaro Cardenas (SJSU) - 4 assists

Story of the Game

As we knew coming into the game, the environment in San Jose would largely be a non-factor.

Only 2,321 spectators arrived at Provident Credit Union Event Center.

Neither team found a substantial edge early on, but there was fireworks midway through the first half. Combined, the Broncos and Spartans hit six three-pointers over the course of four minutes.

Via a pair of Naje Smith free throws, Boise State held its largest lead of the game, seven, with a handful of minutes remaining. Leon Rice’s crew held a 31-25 lead as the halftime buzzer sounded.

It seemed as though they were on their way to grinding this game out in the second half.

The beginning of the second half played out in favor of Boise State and by the time the game reached the eight-minute mark, Marcus Shaver Jr. put them up 12. Then, the slow grinding to a halt commenced with the Broncos only scoring four points between Shaver’s contribution and the 4:42 point.

After that, Boise State went cold turkey offensively. Allergic to points, if you will.

Tim Miles’ squad took full advantage, going on a 16-4 run that not only allowed them to tie the game with six seconds, but an opportunity to take the lead at the charity stripe.

Robert Vaihola missed his second free throw, but the Broncos didn’t look in sync and didn’t get a chance to take a shot for the win.

58-58

Overtime.

The Spartans controlled the extra five minutes from the get-go as they jumped out to a five-point lead. Boise State only scored two points during four of the five minutes. The rest came during garbage time. Tyson Degenhart hit his toughest three of the season, but it came too little too late.

In a game where many bracketologists thought Boise State could have locked up a spot in the NCAA tournament, the Broncos squandered it, looking ahead to bigger and greater things.

Will this loss serve as motivation for the next two weeks or is it an early sign of a late-season slide that could bounce the Broncos out of March Madness?

Only time will tell, starting tonight at The X.

FINAL (OVERTIME)

BOISE STATE BRONCOS (22-7, 12-4) 68

SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (17-12, 8-8) 74

BOISE STATE (22-7, 12-4) VS SAN DIEGO STATE (23-5, 14-2)

Location: Boise, Idaho (ExtraMile Arena)

Date/Time: Friday, February 28th at 7:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Traditional Television: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: CBS Sports app

Radio: KBOI 670 AM

Head-to-Head: Boise State is 10-18 all-time against the Aztecs. In their first meeting this year, San Diego State trounced a depleted Boise State 72-52.

Keys to Watch

1. Can Boise State get off the mat and respond after a disheartening loss?

The hope was that tonight’s game could clinch Boise State a share of the Mountain West regular season championship. Now, that dream is (essentially) dead. This is the biggest fish that the Broncos have a chance to reel in and spotlight on their tournament resume.

2. Will San Diego State suffer a hangover after clinching a Mountain West title on a buzzer-beater in Albuquerque?

For Aztec fans, that was most likely one of the best wins in recent memory. Clinching a regular season title, beating the Lobos in The Pit, and eliminating any at-large hopes of a conference rival is pretty remarkable.

All this on a crowd-silencing buzzer-beater?

Are we sure Steven Spielberg didn’t have a role in this game?

3. Can Tyson Degenhart find his perimeter shot?

In his last three games, Degenhart has shot a a lowly 25% from three-point range. It’s not the percentage that is my primary concern. It’s that if Degenhart isn’t a threat from outside, then the floor shrinks for Boise State and limits their offensive spacing.

Stat Leaders (Averages)

Points

Boise State: Forward Tyson Degenhart - 14.3 Pts.

San Diego State: Guard Matt Bradley - 13.0 Pts.

Rebounds

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 5.8 Reb.

San Diego State: Forward Nathan Mensah - 6.0 Reb.

Assists

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 3.8 Ast.

San Diego State: Guard Darrion Trammell - 3.7 Ast.

Odds

Via our friends at DraftKings, Boise State is currently a 2.5-point favorite and the total is set at 134.5.

Prediction

Final Score

Boise State 66 - San Diego State 70

