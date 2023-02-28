Mountaintop View 2-28-23

We’ve reached the end of February and the top dog in both Men’s and Women’s basketball has been established with the last regular season games to be played. There is still some potential jockeying in the men’s side that is highlighted, along with other news and notes from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!
Mountain West Basketball News & Notes
Houston, Alabama top AP Top 25; Marquette climbing, Pitt in
San Diego State moves up 4 spots to #18, Nevada receives more votes, Boise State falls back but gets 3 votes.
What’s on the line in the final week of the Mountain West men’s hoops season?
With San Diego State firmly locked in as the #1 seed for the MW Tournament, what other seeding battles are there in this last week of the regular season?
MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
A first-time winner who led his team in a big OT upset over the weekend joins a 5-time winner in this week’s awards.
Congratulations to the #MWMBB Players of the Week— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 27, 2023
⚔️ @SanJoseStateMBB
@NevadaHoops#AtThePEAK | #AllSpartans | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/xpAGnJ8r03
MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week
Wyoming sweeps this week’s awards as familiar names receive the honors.
Mountain West Football News & Notes
Our guys are ready to #Compete at the @NFL combine!#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/hdOpiBCpC2— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) February 27, 2023
A look into the Bulldogs’ Spring Ball goings on...
New players. New coaches.— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) February 27, 2023
#GoDogs | #ForTheV pic.twitter.com/SSoOzVxamm
Other Mountain West News & Notes
MW Baseball Players of the Week
New Mexico’s 4-0 record last week brought two awards for stellar individual play while a Nevada freshman also gets honored.
On the Horizon:
- Later Today: Reacts: Talking Men’s Basketball
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Defensive Backs
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Realistic Four-Year Cycle (Year 2 Check-in)
Loading comments...