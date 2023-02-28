Mountaintop View 2-28-23

We’ve reached the end of February and the top dog in both Men’s and Women’s basketball has been established with the last regular season games to be played. There is still some potential jockeying in the men’s side that is highlighted, along with other news and notes from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

Mountain West Basketball News & Notes

San Diego State moves up 4 spots to #18, Nevada receives more votes, Boise State falls back but gets 3 votes.

With San Diego State firmly locked in as the #1 seed for the MW Tournament, what other seeding battles are there in this last week of the regular season?

MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

A first-time winner who led his team in a big OT upset over the weekend joins a 5-time winner in this week’s awards.

MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

Wyoming sweeps this week’s awards as familiar names receive the honors.

Mountain West Football News & Notes

A look into the Bulldogs’ Spring Ball goings on...

Other Mountain West News & Notes

New Mexico’s 4-0 record last week brought two awards for stellar individual play while a Nevada freshman also gets honored.

On the Horizon: